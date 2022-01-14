Ben Chambers has been named by the Carroll County School System 24STRONG Team as a communications specialist. Chambers will be serving at the district level and will report to Charity Aaron, Director of Partnerships and Communication.
“We are very excited that Ben is joining our Communications Team. He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in marketing, community engagement, and strategic planning,” shared Aaron.
Chambers’ duties will include managing multi-platform marketing campaigns, district promotions, events, and activities. Additionally, he will serve as the liaison between school administrators and the Director of Partnerships and Communication.
Scott Cowart, Superintendent of Carroll County School System commented, “Adding this position to our communications team provides us with the opportunity to strategically plan for growth in our schools and the communities we serve. We are passionate about being a leader in innovation and creativity as we engage with Carroll County families. Ben’s background in working in education coupled with his strong community relationships will continue to advance our communications initiatives and will support the district’s vision of being premier.”
Chambers is a seasoned communications professional with 20 years of experience in local public service. He most recently served as the Director of Public Relations and Information for West Georgia Technical College.
Additionally, he is actively involved in a number of organizations, including the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce and Partners Advancing Student Success.
Chambers holds a bachelor’s degree in Communication Arts from Shorter College, Georgia Emergency Management Agency (GEMA) certification as a public information officer and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) training on incident command and emergency management for higher education.
He is a Bowdon native, and he and his wife, Allison, have two daughters.
“My family and I are proud of our roots in the community, and I am excited to join the Carroll County Schools team,” Chambers said.
“Effective communication is essential in continuing to build premier schools. We are going to work hard to enhance the great work that is already being done while we identify and implement new strategies to better connect with parents, students, and community stakeholders," he noted.
24STRONG is the the school system's initiative to be unified in its direction, culture, values, beliefs, processes and practices to ensure all students receive a premier educational experience in the system's unique communities..
The Carroll County Schools currently serve more than 15,000 students in schools located in Bowdon, Carrollton, Mount Zion, Roopville, Temple, Villa Rica and Whitesburg.
