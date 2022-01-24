Students attending West Georgia Technical College to pursue a trade certification or degree program will benefit from Carrollton City Schools Education Foundation’s new scholarship.
The Clay Robinson family scholarship was established by Carrollton native, Clay Robinson. He has served the community as a financial advisor for more than 27 years as well as volunteering for various community organizations.
To be considered for this scholarship, students must have a minimum of a 2.5 high school grade point average and a letter of recommendation from a teacher. A response to the following essay prompt, "What are your plans after high school and what trade are you interested in pursuing and why?” must also be submitted.
Robinson’s purpose for creating this scholarship was to encourage trade programs as a career option. He hopes students will achieve success and become productive members of the workforce.
“My hope is that this scholarship will provide a means by which a deserving student can learn a trade and become a productive member of our community,” said Robinson.
