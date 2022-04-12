SPECIAL TO THE TIMES-GEORGIAN
The Carrollton City Schools Education Foundation partnered with the Carrollton Center for the Arts to recently provide an enrichment field trip for students at Carrollton Junior High School. All seventh and eighth-grade students had the opportunity to see the Capulli Mexican Dance Company perform in March.
The New York-based dance company’s Puebla: The Story of Cinco de Mayo uses folk and native song and dance to spotlight the Mexican victory at the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862, and the influences that led to the famous battle and its heroes.
Because of the Foundation’s financial support and a Georgia Council for the Arts grant, this cultural experience became a reality for nearly 900 students.
The foundation’s ongoing mission to encourage field trip experiences received another boost this year when the Board of Directors approved a generous $7,000 in funding to support specific enrichment opportunities at all four schools for 2021-22, including this one.
The foundation began subsidizing field trips three years ago as a new initiative to support teaching and learning in the district.
According to the National Education Association, students who are exposed to varied experiences think more broadly and perform better in he classroom.
Additionally, field trips have been shown to improve graduation rates. These experiences provide hands-on learning and make academic concepts more memorable.
The performance took place as a school matinee at the Mabry Performing Arts Center on March 25.
