The Carroll County Fire Rescue (CFFR) hosted the department’s first Metro Atlanta Firefighters Conference(MAFFC). The hands-on training class gives CCFR the opportunity to bring together firefighters to share knowledge they have gained, learn from one another, and enhance their skills.

According to a press release issued by Carroll County, “CCFR has not only showcased its dedication to professional development but also contributed to the overall advancement of firefighting practices in the region.”

Trending Videos