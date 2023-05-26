The Carroll County Fire Rescue (CFFR) hosted the department’s first Metro Atlanta Firefighters Conference(MAFFC). The hands-on training class gives CCFR the opportunity to bring together firefighters to share knowledge they have gained, learn from one another, and enhance their skills.
According to a press release issued by Carroll County, “CCFR has not only showcased its dedication to professional development but also contributed to the overall advancement of firefighting practices in the region.”
Over the weekend 45 students came into Carrollton from Georgia, Alabama Florida, Tennessee, and South Carolina.
Of the 45 students, six CCFR personnel attended the event free of charge and were offered a discounted cost at future classes.
During the first day, participants were able to complete seven different skill stations and on day two they finished with 22 live fire full scale scenarios drills. According to the release, “The event provided an excellent platform for firefighters from different departments to network, build relationships, and foster collaboration. The exchange of ideas and experience during the conference can lead to improved firefighting methods and the development of stronger bonds within the firefighting community.”
CCFR thanked the Rust Belt Jakes for having their class in the West Georgia area as well as the instructors that had traveled from Florida, Ohio, and Wisconsin.
“Their dedication to providing training and expertise to your region is commendable," the release stated. "Collaborations like these allow for the exchange of knowledge and the enrichment of local firefighting practices.”
CCFR also thanked the City of Calhoun Fire Department for assistance they gave after an unexpected breakdown of the CCFR breathing air unit that is used to refill cylinders. The Calhoun Fire Department stepped in to give assistance allowing the class to use theirs and keep the class going without any issues in order to ensure the event stayed a success.
“Overall, hosting this MAFFC class demonstrates Carroll County Fire Rescue’s commitment to excellence and its proactive approach to staying updated with the latest industry standards," the release stated. "It’s an occasion to be proud of and a testament to the department’s dedication to serving the community and ensuring the highest level of emergency response.”
