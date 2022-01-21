The Carroll County Fire Department responded to two fires, one on Thursday morning and another late Thursday afternoon.
Both calls were for the same address.
At 8:27 a.m. there was a call coming into Carroll County dispatch about a fire at 47 Pinewood Drive in Carrollton. The first arriving unit located a working fire in a doublewide mobile home.
The fire was extinguished with no injuries. All four adult occupants were displaced with no injuries.
There was a second call that came in at 4:50 p.m. with visible flames upon arrival. There were again no injuries reported.
Responders reported to dispatch that there was a live wire, and Carroll EMC was called.
Officials with Carroll EMC said they were called to "roll back the power line and make it safe."
Carroll County authorities said that the incident is still currently under investigation to rule out possible causes.
The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office is assisting with the investigation.
