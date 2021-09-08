Yosef

Here is our longest running resident, Yosef! He is a 2-year-old hound mix who is very sweet, refined, and playful. He was recently heartworm treated but has finished his treatment. He loves to play in the sunshine and then come into the shelter to “Superman” on the floor (meaning he stretches ALL the way out with his legs extended fully out like Superman). He has been at the shelter since June 1st, 2021 and is patiently waiting for his forever home to come along.