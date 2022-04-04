The Carroll County Chamber of Commerce released their annual report for 2021.
“It is a great honor to serve the membership of the 2022 Carroll County Chamber of Commerce as chairperson. I am humbled by the opportunity and look forward to embracing this role as a servant-leader in our community,” Chairman of the Board Dr. Mark Albertus said.
The Chamber of Commerce chooses multiple businesses each year to be recognized for different achievements. There are 10 spots that businesses can be nominated for. The following awards represent the winners for 2021.
Mullins Mechanical was chosen for Business of the Year.
According to the release, “choosing a single winner of the prestigious award is an arduous process. With over two dozen nominations submitted, the companies represented a diverse cross-section of thriving local businesses.”
Jacob Mullins was able to start his dream company with financial assistance from his mother in 2008 — when so many other companies were closing their doors.
With over 20 years of experience as a mechanical contractor and extensive knowledge in mechanical and piping systems, rigging, and equipment installation, Jacob leads Mullins Mechanical and Welding into extensive and more complex opportunities.
The company’s portfolio has grown to include projects throughout the country and abroad with clients such as Volvo, Bridgestone, and Keurig.
“My greatest reward is seeing the growth and success of the people/employees around you that have the drive to succeed,” Mullins said. “The biggest challenge has been finding team members for the company that truly want to grow and succeed in their career. Don’t let anyone tell you that you can’t.”
Jacob and his team grew the company from $13,500,000 in sales volume in 2019 to $47,500,000 in 2021.
According to the release, the Small Business Person of the Year award goes to “a local business owner who has successfully led their business through growth and development, can overcome challenges and adversity and is involved in the community.”
Michael Stone, CEO and Founder of Milestone Investment Management, won this award for being “a shining example of a successful small business owner.”
Stone’s vision for West Georgia and Carrollton is to offer a welcoming, experienced team of financial professionals that implement personalized investment management and financial services to help individuals and businesses pursue their financial milestones.
Michael and his wife, Andrea, are longtime supporters and friends of the University of West Georgia. They are known for their commitment to creativity and innovation by enhancing the overall student experience.
Recently, the couple celebrated the opening of their most recent philanthropic efforts, the Michael and Andrea Stone Student Innovation Lounge in UWG’s Richards College of Business.
Designed as a space to foster student creativity and innovation, the lounge will activate an environment where students congregate to focus, vision, plan, create dialogue, build relationships and engage with the community.
Jutt and Natalie Howard of NG Turf were the 2021 recipients of the Outstanding Agribusiness Award.
“The Howards were recognized for their outstanding achievements, research, and practices that benefit both agribusiness and the environment,” according to the release.
NG Turf is a family-owned and operated sod farm with over 30 years of experience in the turfgrass industry.
After launching in 1985 with just 25 acres of certified Bermudagrass in Whitesburg, Georgia, NG Turf has grown to include multiple farms throughout the state.
NG Turf has become a name that is synonymous with quality and value, providing turfgrasses to homeowners, landscape professionals, golf courses, municipalities, and athletic fields.
Tyler and Christin Woodard opened SoleRoots Running Company in April of 2021. The focus of SoleRoots is to offer something entirely different for Carrollton and features great proximity to the Greenbelt.
Their broad experience in the running industry was a pivotal tool in creating SoleRoots Running Company. SoleRoots expansion has broadened from on-site races to an official brick-and-mortar run-specialty store.
In addition to SoleRoots Running Company, the Woodard team offers private coaching sessions. The Woodards are committed to growing their business and family in Carroll County.
According to the release, “Named after James A. (Jim) Gill, the Volunteer of the Year award exemplifies the selfless commitment to volunteerism that Mr. Gill has always shown. The Volunteer of the Year honor recognizes a commitment to community service and a deep level of engagement and passion for volunteerism.”
Jay Gill, Senior Vice President of Member and External Relations, Carroll EMC, the recipient of this year’s award, learned first-hand how to be a humble servant leader from his father.
“Many people deserve recognition,” Jay Gill said. “To be singled out and recognized is more than humbling, but to receive an award named after my father is difficult to express. His legacy of philanthropy began at the age of 46 when he moved to Carrollton in 1984. While he encouraged me to become involved in my first civic club (Carroll County Sertoma Club) at 19, I feel that I have a long way to go to have the same impact on serving others.”
Gill, without reservation, gives his time, expertise, and leadership in support of multiple causes and organizations in Carroll County. He serves in many leadership roles and has followed proudly in his father’s footsteps while still forging his own path.
Dr. Laura Larson, the 2021 Woman of the Year, has served on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic, including when the first local cases presented in Carroll County in March 2020.
Larson led the region’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, coordinating with local, state, and national officials, staying abreast of the most recent developments in treatment and prevention, and reassuring the community that all local assets would be applied to prevent the spread of the disease and support their recovery.
Dr. Larson is a board-certified infectious disease specialist and internal medicine physician with Infectious Diseases of West Georgia, part of Tanner Medical Group, and serves as medical director of infection prevention for Tanner Health System. She also serves as the chair of the Carroll County Board of Health.
At the helm of Morgan Oil Company for over 38 years, Jimmy Morgan has, for years, contributed to the educational, environmental, and cultural wellbeing of the community through his support of local charities, schools, and civic organizations.
Morgan’s commitment to serving the community is evident in Morgan Oil’s relationship with the Carrollton GreenBelt project. Morgan Oil served as the first corporate sponsor when the project was simply a dream of local community members.
Morgan has been a consistent and gracious donor to the University of West Georgia for 26 years and is recognized as a member of the Red and Blue Society, honoring loyal donors, and the 1906 Founders Circle for his lifetime contributions of $50,000 or more.
Each year, a Morgan Oil Scholarship is awarded to employees, vendors, or family members attending the University of West Georgia.
To date, 15 students have received scholarships to allow them to continue their education. Morgan and his wife, Michelle, are avid sponsors of Live Art at the Townsend Center, benefiting theater, music, and art scholarships for students in local K-12 schools.
Dr. Laura Smith, Interim Dean of the College of Education at the University of West Georgia, was awarded the Thomas S. Upchurch Workforce Education award.
The award “is named in honor of Tom Upchurch for his significant and lasting contributions to public education in Carroll County,” according to the release.
A lifetime advocate for education and a true servant leader to the community, Smith embodies the characteristics of educational excellence and the standards set by Tom Upchurch.
The 2021 Citizen of the Year, Karen Vance, has a heart of gold, loads of talent, and never-ending energy.
It is with those facing devastating health situations where Karen’s true impact is felt the most. Through compassionate care and comforting ways, she has eased the fears and helped many find peace during one of life’s most unsettling, frightening times.
Whether with patients at Tanner’s Roy Richards Cancer Center, at Camp Sunshine, or at the Shepherd Center, she is there to hold their hand, offer a comforting word, or lift a prayer.
Vance always has the exact right note for every occasion, and you can count on the answer she will give when asked to help, “Yes, whatever you need.”
For tourists considering traveling to Carroll County, the area offers many sites to see, events to attend, and activities to enjoy.
The opportunities cover a multitude of interests from collegiate sporting events at the University of West Georgia, recreational sports, outdoor recreation, amphitheaters, rodeos, historical sites and buildings, and festivals to concerts, art galleries, and museums — and, of course, a wide range of shopping and dining options.
Well-maintained city and county parks provide convenient venues for many activities.
The most recent report from the Georgia Department of Economic Development shows that in 2020, visitors to Carroll County were responsible for generating $122,800,000 in direct domestic expenditures.
According to the annual study, visitors to Carroll County and its seven municipalities were responsible for an additional $8,400,000 in state and local tax revenues, equal to an additional $200 in taxes for each Carroll County household.
In 2020, the tourism industry was responsible for nearly $29 in payroll and supported over 1,300 local jobs.
The Carroll County Chamber Leadership Academy kicked off its 2021 program in February with 29 participants. The 11-week program, led by Carroll County’s top executives and community leaders, focuses on community awareness, personal growth, and leadership enhancement.
As the premier leadership program in the area, the program has graduated over 400 community leaders in its nearly 30-year existence. A new, enhanced program, Leadership Carroll, is scheduled to launch in early September of 2022.
In September of 2021, the 6th Junior Chamber program launched with 28 high school students, four from each local high school. The eight-month program is designed to prepare participants to contribute to the future prosperity of Carroll County.
The goal is to educate, encourage, and engage youth through skill development and experiential learning to help them develop into strong leaders. With help from local business professionals and leaders, students learn about leadership styles, effective communication techniques, conflict management, community mapping and assets, and team building.
In early 2020, the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce began planning for a new leadership program to reach a broader section of the population. After receiving a grant from the J.W. Fanning Institute, the Chamber team, along with a steering committee of Chamber volunteers, started creating a program to encourage and support the emerging leaders of Carroll County.
Specifically designed for early to mid-career professionals, the Emerging Leaders program provides an opportunity to broaden participant knowledge of the community, enhance leadership skills, and build strong leaders who will impact Carroll County and beyond.
“While we have strong leadership at both the membership and staff levels, in order to keep it strong, the cultivation of future leaders is paramount. That’s where you come in. You’ve already established your first commitment by being a member yourself, and that speaks volumes,” Albertus said. “But taking it to a more active role is something I encourage you to strongly consider. Whether service includes involvement on various councils or volunteering at events or fundraisers, there are always opportunities where you can make a difference.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.