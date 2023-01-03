BREMEN — There was no hat-picking ceremony or flashing camera lights for Cayden Sweatt on his signing day last week. The only lights shining were those on the big yellow sign outside the Bremen Waffle House when the three-star recruit signed to continue his academic and football career at the Division-I level.

“I wanted to be different,” Sweatt said when asked why he chose to sign his letter of intent at the home of the All-Star Breakfast.

