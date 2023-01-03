BREMEN — There was no hat-picking ceremony or flashing camera lights for Cayden Sweatt on his signing day last week. The only lights shining were those on the big yellow sign outside the Bremen Waffle House when the three-star recruit signed to continue his academic and football career at the Division-I level.
“I wanted to be different,” Sweatt said when asked why he chose to sign his letter of intent at the home of the All-Star Breakfast.
“Everyone always is doing the hats and whatnot, but I’ve never seen someone sign in a Waffle House,” he said.
Not only did he sign at Waffle House to be different from the other athletes signing on the same day, but he, his friends, and his family already shared a special connection to the establishment, as well.
“We love our Waffle House, and the workers are always phenomenal,” Sweatt added.
His father, Steven Sweatt, added via social media on the day of the signing that Sweatt and his teammates and friends have shared, “Lots of post football game meals at the [Waffle House].”
He also added a comedic note, pointing out that Sweatt’s morning included an “All Star Breakfast with friends and NLI signed by an All Star.”
Sweatt, graded at .8378 by 247 sports, had at least 20 college offers, including those from Coastal Carolina, Navy, Army, Air Force, Georgia State and Georgia Southern, but Sweatt chose Appalachian State for a number of reasons.
“I loved the town, coaching staff, the team, and it just felt like home and soon as I got in Boone,” Sweatt said when asked why he chose Appalachian State over his other offers.
Sweatt played both offensive and defensive line at Bremen High School, as well as a short stint at fullback at the beginning of the 2022 season. He is listed by Appalachian State as an offensive lineman standing at 6’4” and weighing in at 285 pounds.
Sweatt was the only offensive lineman in a class of 19 athletes that signed to Appalachian State in December’s early signing period, and he was one of five signed recruits who were from the state of Georgia.
Among Georgia athletes signing to App. State, he joins Ryan McKinnis (LB, Buford), Jaylon Calhoun (RB, Lanier County), and Jayden Bethea (LB, Dacula), as well as Jalik Thomas, a transfer from Hutchinson Community College who is originally from Macon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.