Cayce Reese Butler

Cayce Reese Butler, age 48, of Carrollton, Ga, passed away on April 27, 2023. Cayce was born July 5, 1974, the son of Eula Albert Butler and the late Herman Butler.

Cayce worked as a heavy equipment supervisor at Blount Construction Company. He enjoyed hunting and riding in his Jeep and ATVs. One of his greatest joys came from spending time with his family.

Trending Videos