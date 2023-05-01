Cayce Reese Butler, age 48, of Carrollton, Ga, passed away on April 27, 2023.
Cayce was born July 5, 1974, the son of Eula Albert Butler and the late Herman Butler.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Cayce Reese Butler, age 48, of Carrollton, Ga, passed away on April 27, 2023.
Cayce was born July 5, 1974, the son of Eula Albert Butler and the late Herman Butler.
Cayce worked as a heavy equipment supervisor at Blount Construction Company.
He enjoyed hunting and riding in his Jeep and ATVs. One of his greatest joys came from spending time with his family.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a brother Chris Butler; and a nephew Eli Butler.
He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Tracey Skipper Butler; mother Eula Albert Butler; daughters & sons-in-law, Ashley & Robert Holmes and Shantay & John Chapman; son, Jeffery Norton; brother & sister-in-law, Matthew & Denise Butler; and grandchildren, Chase Norton, Brayden Holmes, Greyson Holmes and Caycen Chapman.
Graveside services were held on Monday, May 1, 2023, from Liberty Congregational Methodist Church Cemetery at 1 p.m. with Pastor Kevin Kincaid and Pastor Joey Dedman officiating.
The following gentleman will serve as pallbearers: Johnny Mayfield, Tim Hudson, Jeffery Norton, Harley Clark, Mark Cole, Don Hendershot, Nub Mayfield and Anthony Kell.
The family received friends at Martin & Hightower Funeral Home on Monday from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to his funeral expenses on his obituary page by clicking the “Donate Now” Button at the top of his webpage.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.