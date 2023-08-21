Ms. Caution Orlesta Hawkins, age 42, of Villa Rica, GA died on August 15, 2023. Celebration of Life services will be held on Wednesday August 23, 2023 at noon at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 602 Newnan Road, Carrollton, GA 30117. Viewing will be Tuesday August 22, 2023 from 2-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Final arrangements entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.
Trending Recipes
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Today in History, Aug. 22, 2023
- A failed lunar mission dents Russian pride and reflects deeper problems with Moscow's space industry
- 1-year-old dies in hot day care van as scorching weather hits central US
- Carroll County approves roll back of millage rate
- Former Texas A&M QB King claims the starting job at Georgia Tech
- McPherson officially resigns council seat
- Hollins adds size and eccentric outlook to Falcons attack at WR
- ACE unit makes fentanyl bust
Most Popular
Articles
- Trojans come up half yard short against Hughes
- Central dominates week one matchup against Redan
- Carrollton woman arrested after high speed chase
- Man jailed in missing toddler case has warrant in Carrollton
- Haralson County's landfill fight is over
- Carrollton votes 2-1 in millage rollback
- Carrollton First votes for disaffiliation from UMC
- Georgia sees uptick in COVID cases
- Wesley Andrew Ivester
- BALANCING ACT: Trojans offense explodes in a half of work before epic Week 1 matchup
Images
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.