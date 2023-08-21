Ms. Caution Orlesta Hawkins, age 42, of Villa Rica, GA died on August 15, 2023. Celebration of Life services will be held on Wednesday August 23, 2023 at noon at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 602 Newnan Road, Carrollton, GA 30117. Viewing will be Tuesday August 22, 2023 from 2-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Final arrangements entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.

To plant a tree in memory of Caution Hawkins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.