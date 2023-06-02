Blackberries. If you’ve been outside at all lately, you’ve seen them hanging thick, like concord grapes from brambling vines. With the good spring rains we’ve had, the vines are producing better than they have in years. During the spring, their white blossoms frothed on the fences along the roadside, promising delayed summer sweetness if only the weather cooperated with generous rains. And the weather certainly did, so this summer looks like it will bring a bumper crop of the tangy fruit.

I have a favorite place to pick them. I know you all can imagine it- a cool misted morning, a haze rising off the lake as the sun kisses over the tops of the trees. In that hidden glade, a solitary bird greets the dawn with its liquid cry and the dew lays thick on the bramble, yet to be chased off by the climbing heat of the day. Well, that IS what my favorite berry patch looks like, but I must admit that my favorite berries came from a more surprising place.

Trending Videos