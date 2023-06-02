Blackberries. If you’ve been outside at all lately, you’ve seen them hanging thick, like concord grapes from brambling vines. With the good spring rains we’ve had, the vines are producing better than they have in years. During the spring, their white blossoms frothed on the fences along the roadside, promising delayed summer sweetness if only the weather cooperated with generous rains. And the weather certainly did, so this summer looks like it will bring a bumper crop of the tangy fruit.
I have a favorite place to pick them. I know you all can imagine it- a cool misted morning, a haze rising off the lake as the sun kisses over the tops of the trees. In that hidden glade, a solitary bird greets the dawn with its liquid cry and the dew lays thick on the bramble, yet to be chased off by the climbing heat of the day. Well, that IS what my favorite berry patch looks like, but I must admit that my favorite berries came from a more surprising place.
Years ago, I was running errands in town. You know the routine. Deposit at the bank. Stop for some miscellaneous items at the grocery store, drop off something at the accountant, and pick up bug traps at Burson’s Feed and Seed. The dry weather had driven inside some new housemates that I just couldn’t tolerate, so I was on an emergency mission to put a stop to them.
I pulled into Burson’s parking lot, facing the chain link fence, and sat in my car, listening for a minute to the news story on the radio. But then I saw them glistening in the sun, begging me to pick them. Blackberries! I glanced around in my car for a container, thinking I’d pick a couple to take home for morning cereal. I had nothing but an empty Wendy’s cup. That would have to do. I got out of the car and drew close to the prickly vine, cup in hand, and desire in my heart.
I learned long ago, “Pick berries where you find them.” So I picked the first one. Round and sweet. It never made it to the cup. The second berry met the same fate, staining my teeth blue. Then I started plopping them into the cup. If you’ve ever picked blackberries, you know that once you start, you simply can’t stop until no berries remain within reach. And although it was my intention to pick only a handful to enjoy with my cereal, soon the cup was brimming full with the handsomest blackberries you can imagine.
Then I got “busted.” Mrs. Burson hurried out the door, on the way to see her new grandbaby and found me harvesting the wild cornucopia off their back fence. I was a little sheepish, but she laughed and told me to help myself. She said she hadn’t a minute to pick any, even if she’d wanted to, and that the birds were going to get them if I didn’t. She even stopped for a quick minute to pick a few for herself, popping them into her mouth before she drove off to visit the newest addition to their family.
While I was finishing off a particularly rich vine, Mr. Rhudy came out the back door with a bag of feed to put into somebody’s truck. He spied me picking berries and stopped for a minute to chat. I told him they were the first of the season for me as I popped them one by one into my mouth. Mr. Rhudy told me that he was on his way to church the night before and saw a car sitting by the side of a country road. A woman stood outside the car, so he stopped, concerned that she was having mechanical trouble. But she wasn’t in trouble at all. She was in “heaven,” picking her fill from the wild vines along the side of the road. She was picking berries where she found them. Thanking him for his kindness, the woman continued her task and he went on his way. I laughed at his story and when I had completely filled my cup, I went inside. Mrs. Allen was there and she admired my brimming cup of berries. We swapped news and she gave me a fine cobbler recipe using only white bread, sugar, and milk. Then I took my berries and headed for home.
Years have passed and I still think those were the sweetest berries I’ve ever picked. It makes me sad to think about all those good people who are no longer with us - Miss Carol, Miss Allen, and Mr. Burson. It makes me sad to think about Burson’s Feed and Seed closing their doors forever. I hope somehow the blackberry vines stay on the fence behind the building and continue to bear the sweetness of Summer for years to come.
