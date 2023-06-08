Cathy Jane Dobbins Armstrong, 72, of Villa Rica, passed away Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at her residence.
The family will receive friends Friday, June 9, 2023 from 12-1 p.m. at J Collins Funeral Home.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Cathy Jane Dobbins Armstrong, 72, of Villa Rica, passed away Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at her residence.
The family will receive friends Friday, June 9, 2023 from 12-1 p.m. at J Collins Funeral Home.
Funeral Service will be conducted Friday, June 9, 2023 at 1 p.m. from the Chapel at J Collins Funeral Home with Rev. Kenneth Johns officiating. Interment will follow at Melrose Hills Memorial Park in Villa Rica.
To send condolences, visit our website at www.jcollinsfuneralhome.com
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.