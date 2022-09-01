Mrs. Catherine Clark Watkins, age 79, of Bremen, Ga. died on August 26, 2022. Celebration of Life services will be held on Tuesday September 6, 2022 at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 331 Pacific Ave, Bremen, Ga. 30110, Hunter Roe, Lead Pastor, Pastor Mark Eubanks Sr, Eulogist. Interment will follow at Mt Newly Baptist Church, Tallapoosa, Ga. Viewing will Monday September 5, 2022 from 2-6 p.m. at the funeral home, with the family receiving friends from 3-4 p.m. MASK WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND THESE EVENTS. Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.

To plant a tree in memory of Catherine Watkins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Trending Videos