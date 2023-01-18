In the 21 years I’ve been writing this column, one of the most common things I hear from readers is that they can’t remember the last time they saw a movie on the big screen. Now that the window between theatrical and home viewing is almost nonexistent, a lot of folks prefer the low cost and convenience of their living rooms.
I try to keep that in mind, especially when the pickings are particularly slim at the multiplex – which is the case over the next couple of weeks. As such, I decided to take a look at the most popular streaming services and recommend a couple of movies on each that jumped out at me.
“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”
Far superior to Robert Zemeckis’ version he directed for Disney (sorry, Tom Hanks), this reinterpretation – rendered in beautiful stop-motion animation – is heartwarming, scary, and full of deeper meaning.
One of the year’s biggest surprises, this three-hour epic adventure absolutely lives up to the hype. It’s also gaining a lot of steam in the Oscar conversation. Although Netflix only offers dubbed versions in Hindi and English, rather than the original Telugu, the tradeoff is worth it.
Sadly, I was late to the party with this pitch-black comedy. I just saw it a couple of weeks ago, which is too bad. If I’d caught it a bit earlier, there’s a good chance it would’ve made last year’s Top 10. The jarring tonal shifts and bleak conclusion might not be for everyone, but I loved it thanks to a sharp screenplay and terrific performances from Ralph Fiennes, Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult.
“The Banshees of Inisherin”
This tragicomedy reunites “In Bruges” collaborators Martin McDonagh, Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, all of whom deliver career-defining work. Hilarious and brutally sad in equal measure, this story of a friendship that ends abruptly could win Farrell his first Oscar.
I think I’ve sang the praises of Ron Howard’s docudrama more than any other movie that came out last year. That’s mostly because the true story of a Thai soccer team trapped in a flooded cave has flown under so many people’s radars. It also boasts yet another outstanding performance from Colin Farrell, along with strong work from Viggo Mortensen and Joel Edgerton.
This supernatural horror flick from Scott Derrickson, based on a story by Joe Hill, boasts some of last year’s most effective child actor performances, as well as a genuinely chilling turn by Ethan Hawke as a kid-snatching serial killer. Seeing it in a crowded theater was a blast, especially the audience’s reaction to the exciting finale.
Granted, this National Geographic documentary about a pair of married scientists who sacrificed their lives to study the mystery of volcanoes sounds like depressing subject matter. However, it’s a powerful love story that topped a ton of critics’ lists and is a strong contender for the Best Documentary Oscar.
“Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers”
I’ll be the first to admit that the sequel/reboot well is getting pretty dry, but this update of the iconic ’90s Disney cartoon is a blast of hilarious creativity. Tonally, it’s much closer to “Who Framed Roger Rabbit?” than nostalgia for a property that wasn’t too great in the first place. The vocal performances from Andy Samberg and John Mulaney are terrific, as are the nonstop cameos and gags about pop culture.
Easily the best “Predator” movie since the 1987 original, this prequel set in Comanche nation 300 years ago is creative, smart and boasts a star-making turn from Amber Midthunder. There are so many fights, gross-out kills and cheer-worthy moments that I’m sad it didn’t get a theatrical release. I think it would’ve been a big hit.
Another movie that fell through the cracks because it went straight to streaming, this update of “Romeo and Juliet,” told from the perspective of Romeo’s ex-girlfriend, is just plain fun. Plus, after a string of dark roles, it allows the brilliant Kaitlyn Dever to loosen up, to wonderful effect.
Jordan Peele is three-for-three with his sci-fi horror epic about siblings (Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer) who discover an alien entity in the sky above their ranch. They hope to document it in order to make enough money to keep their land, so they enlist the help of a tech salesman (the hilarious Brandon Perea) and a grizzled cinematographer (Michael Wincott). Terror and bizarre happenings quickly ensue.
Is this light, fluffy romcom starring George Clooney and Julia Roberts a shameless throwback to their ’90s heyday? Yep. Is it still fun to watch them play a divorced couple who bicker and eventually fall back in love? Absolutely. Plus – hey! – there’s Kaitlyn Dever being adorable again as the couple’s daughter, who breaks the news she’s getting married after a whirlwind romance.
