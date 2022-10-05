For more than a decade, I’ve occasionally used this column for a series called Catching Up on the Classics. I focus on an iconic film that I either haven’t seen or one that I’ve wanted to write about for a while. Over the years, I’ve discussed movies like “Gone with the Wind,” “Citizen Kane,” “The Apartment,” “Vertigo,” “2001: A Space Odyssey,” “Do the Right Thing,” “Halloween” and “Star Wars.”

This time around, I thought I would take advantage of our recent transition to lovely fall weather and tackle one of the all-time great romantic comedies, 1989’s “When Harry Met Sally…” Directed by Rob Reiner and written by Nora Ephron, the witty, touching film cemented Meg Ryan as America’s sweetheart and improbably transformed Billy Crystal into a heartthrob – for a brief moment, at least.

