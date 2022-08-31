After a two year hiatus brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic, CAST (Community Alliance for Stage and Theater) is restarting with a zany, dinner theater comedy – “Lost in the Bermuda Triangle” - full of world travelers, pirates and lots of laughs. The cruise ship, Oh, Suzanna, has set sail for Antigua when it gets lost in the Bermuda Triangle. Things go from bad to worse when a ship load of pirates come aboard. This show promises to be a real crowd pleaser”, said CAST President, Carolyn Clark.
This show features CAST veterans Leslie Goldsmith, John Beck, Theresa Frederick and Michael and Nancy Warrick. It also sees the return of Trent Spencer who acted with CAST several years ago. Newcomer to CAST, Charles Branson, is an experienced actor who has been active with several other community theater groups. The show is being directed by veteran CAST performer, Kurt Bryant, in his directing debut. You don’t want to miss all the fun and laughter this talented cast will bring to the stage.
The show opens on Saturday, September 10 at 6:00 p.m. at the Olive Tree in Hiram and will continue at Hawkiis Farm in Buchanan on Saturday, September 24 at 6:00 p.m. and then Sunday, September 25 at 3:00 p.m. at the Olive Tree in Villa Rica. The show continues at the Villa Rica Olive Tree on Sunday, October 2 at 3:00 p.m. and Saturday, October 8 at 6:00 p.m. The final show will be at Hawkiis Farm on Sunday, October 9 at 5:00 p.m. Doors open one hour before show time at all venues.
Tickets for all shows are $45, plus sales tax, and include dinner, non-alcoholic drinks, dessert, gratuities and of course the show. Tickets can be purchased on line at www.castplays.com and the Olive Tree restaurants will sell tickets for their respective locations.
Meanwhile, behind the scenes, CAST is busily preparing to announce the 2023 slate of plays. All are welcome to join this community theater group. “It’s not just about the acting”, said Carolyn, “There are all sorts of roles to fill in creating a production. From costumes to fliers, from tech to directing, CAST members participate on many levels.” The group has been bringing entertainment to the local area since 1986, and as a 501(c)3 organization, they support many local charities through their efforts.
