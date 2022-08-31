CAST

After a two year hiatus brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic, CAST (Community Alliance for Stage and Theater) is restarting with a zany, dinner theater comedy – “Lost in the Bermuda Triangle” - full of world travelers, pirates and lots of laughs. The cruise ship, Oh, Suzanna, has set sail for Antigua when it gets lost in the Bermuda Triangle. Things go from bad to worse when a ship load of pirates come aboard. This show promises to be a real crowd pleaser”, said CAST President, Carolyn Clark.

This show features CAST veterans Leslie Goldsmith, John Beck, Theresa Frederick and Michael and Nancy Warrick. It also sees the return of Trent Spencer who acted with CAST several years ago. Newcomer to CAST, Charles Branson, is an experienced actor who has been active with several other community theater groups. The show is being directed by veteran CAST performer, Kurt Bryant, in his directing debut. You don’t want to miss all the fun and laughter this talented cast will bring to the stage.

