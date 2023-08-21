It is election qualifying season.
In the first day of qualifying in Villa Rica and Carrollton both incumbent mayors qualified for reelection on the first day they were eligible.
Carrollton’s Betty Cason posted her photo on social media holding up her qualifying packet with the caption “It’s official. Qualified today for a second term for Mayor. It has been an honor and a privilege to serve such a wonderful community.”
Villa Rica’s incumbent mayor Gil McDougal along with two incumbent City Councilmembers, Tony Momtahan and Shirley Marchman qualified on the first day.
In what is set to be a heated Mayor’s race in Villa Rica, Kendrick Davis officially threw his name in the hat to unseat McDougal. He announced on Aug. 10 and qualified on Monday.
“On Nov. 7 I expect to be victorious… Kendrick Davis will become the new Mayor of the City of Villa Rica,” he said in a video announcement on Facebook.
He said he was planning on running on a platform around public safety, economic development, family entertainment, and employee retention.
“We will do great things,” he said, envisioning a Cotsco, Olive Garden and Trader Joe’s in Villa Rica.
“We are also going to get Pickleball Courts,” he said. “Indoor and outdoor.”
Also qualifying in other races, Melanie McClendon qualified for the at-large seat on the Carrollton City School Board while Gil O’Neal is set for Ward 1 of the City School Board. The other seat, Ward 4, of the City School Board has Gregory Schulenburg qualified thus far.
Carrollton City Council Ward 4 incumbent Bob Uglum qualified on Day 1 as did Carrollton Ward 3 incumbent Jim Watters.
Watters has a challenger in Stacie Gibbs who also qualified on Monday.
