Carson Lain Morgan passed away on November 2, 2021. He was 2 years old.
Carson was born on December 4, 2018 to Michael and Olivia Morgan. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brother and sisters, Carter, Chloe, Claire, and Carlie Morgan; his grandparents, Susan Wilson, Doyle Hudgins, Brandon Reynolds, Charlene Blomberg, and Rita and Tony Morgan; his great-grandparents, John and Virginia; his aunts and uncles, Jason Hudgins and Crystal Hendrix, Chris and Tabitha Cartwright, Aunt Tata and several others; and his cousins, Landon, Paula, Jaydon Hudgins, Micah and Dani Cartwright, Addilyn Rose, and several others; and many extended family members. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Ard Blomberg; and his great-grandparents, Katherine Wilson and Bobby and Joan Hudgins.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Rainwater Funeral Home. Bro. Rickey Shirley will officiate. Interment will follow at Antioch Baptist Church.
Prior to the services on Saturday, the family will receive friends at the funeral home from 12:00 p.m. till the funeral hour.
