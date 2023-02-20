Caleb Odom vs Westlake Region Championship

Caleb Odom slams home a two-handed dunk in Carrollton’s 65-55 region championship win over Westlake on Friday.

 Photo by Brian Carmicheal

SOUTH FULTON — The script read the same in all four quarters. In each of those periods, the Carrollton Trojans get off to fast starts. In the first two of those quarters, the Westlake Lions fought back. But in the third and fourth quarters, the Trojans flipped that part of the script and won their second straight Region championship 55-45 in the hostile Lions’ Den on Friday night.

The hot start began immediately for the Trojans scoring the game’s first eight points including an and-1 by Keshaun Pace with 6:14 to play in the first quarter. By the time his night was over, he was the Trojans’ high scorer with 20 points.

