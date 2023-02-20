SOUTH FULTON — The script read the same in all four quarters. In each of those periods, the Carrollton Trojans get off to fast starts. In the first two of those quarters, the Westlake Lions fought back. But in the third and fourth quarters, the Trojans flipped that part of the script and won their second straight Region championship 55-45 in the hostile Lions’ Den on Friday night.
The hot start began immediately for the Trojans scoring the game’s first eight points including an and-1 by Keshaun Pace with 6:14 to play in the first quarter. By the time his night was over, he was the Trojans’ high scorer with 20 points.
After a 10-2 run, Westlake got threes on three separate possessions and took a 13-12 lead with 2:34 to go in the quarter prompting head coach Don Bray to call timeout.
Carrollton got the lead back out of the timeout on a drive by Eli Pippins.
The Trojans clung to a 16-15 edge after the first eight minutes.
Much like the first quarter, the Trojans started quickly in the second scoring the first six point, capped by a pair of foul shots from Caleb Odom, who started his own break by blocking a shot on the defensive end and attempting a dunk and drawing contact.
The two from the foul line put Carrollton up 22-15.
As they did in the first, the Lions came back tying the game on a three by Tyler Husband. He hit a free throw with 2:30 to play in the half to give Westlake their first lead of the night by a point.
More importantly, at that point in the game, it was also Odom’s third foul.
A Pippins three from the right wing tied the game again, and stopped the Lions’ 10-0 run
A three at the buzzer by Husband put Westlake up 30-27 going into the halftime break.
It was halftime when Bray made his adjustments, specifically to slow the game down, and hope that Husband would cool off.
“He is a tough player,” Bray said of Husband. “You’re never going to really hold a tough player down. He’s good. He’s bouncy. He can shoot the ball real well.”
Husband had 19 points after hitting that buzzer-beating three. He finished with 30, nine of his 11 second-half points coming in the fourth quarter.
For the third straight quarter, the Trojans started fast, especially Odom, who scored four of Carrollton’s first five points. Two came on foul shots, two more on a putback off a free throw miss. He finished with 14 points.
But just as the script played out in the first two quarters, the Lions roared back despite the Trojans’ efforts to slow the pace.
But Carrollton had another run in them, and it started with the halftime adjustment.
“We shared the ball a lot more in the second half,” Bray said. “We got a lot more shots, a lot more turnovers. They know what works. They are a lot bigger than us, so we played a little scrappy.”
By the end of the third quarter, the Trojans had held Westlake to just six points.
Bray also noted that another reason to slow things down was foul trouble, most notably, Odom who had three fouls in the first half, but did not foul out and finished with 14 points.
Hudson Blackmon’s buzzer beating three from the top of the key put the Trojans up by nine at 45-36.
“I told that kid, probably, two weeks ago, ‘son you about to do some big things,’ ” Bray said.
It was part of a run that continued into the fourth quarter that ended at 15-0. When the Lions finally broke the run, they were still down by 11 points — until Blackmon hit again, this time from the left corner putting Carrollton up 52-38.
Bray’s adjustments held the Lions to just eight points in the first 12 and a half minutes of the second half.
Carrollton will take on Colquitt County at home one Wednesday evening. Tiip-off is set for 6 p.m.
