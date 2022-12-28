Schultz, Ivey Marlene- WGTC

Ivey Marlene Schultz

Ivey Marlene Schultz of Carrollton was recently chosen to represent the Adult Education program at West Georgia Technical College as the 2023 annual Dinah Culbreath Wayne Exceptional Adult Georgian in Literacy Education (EAGLE) Student of the Year.

Schultz will attend the annual EAGLE Leadership Institute held in Atlanta, GA from March 1 – 3, 2023, sponsored by the Office of Adult Education at the Technical College System of Georgia.

Trending Videos