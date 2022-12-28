Ivey Marlene Schultz of Carrollton was recently chosen to represent the Adult Education program at West Georgia Technical College as the 2023 annual Dinah Culbreath Wayne Exceptional Adult Georgian in Literacy Education (EAGLE) Student of the Year.
Schultz will attend the annual EAGLE Leadership Institute held in Atlanta, GA from March 1 – 3, 2023, sponsored by the Office of Adult Education at the Technical College System of Georgia.
EAGLE is the first statewide program in the nation that recognizes and rewards excellence among students enrolled in adult education programs. This student recognition program is designed to create greater awareness of educational opportunities that are available in local communities across the state and to foster greater involvement in lifelong learning pursuits.
Schultz was nominated by Adult Education Instructor, Amy Carlson. Schultz selected WGTC to assist in furthering her education because the courses that were being offered were accessible and being offered at the institution where she wanted to continue her education after receiving her high school equivalency credential.
“I believe the Adult Education program at WGTC is preparing me for college and helping re-acclimated to a classroom setting,” shared Schultz.
She received her GED in early November and now plans to apply for the Computer Programming Degree at WGTC in which she hopes to gain the skills to be able to develop software that will assist people with disabilities.
“Ivey is a remarkable person,” stated Rebecca Wheeler, Dean of Adult Education. “Like many of our students, things may not have always been easy, but she pushed past her comfort zone, set a goal and earned her high school equivalency credential."
"Her tenacity and desire to make a difference in the world is inspiring and we are proud to have her represent the WGTC Adult Education program,” Wheeler added.
The Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) through its Office of Adult Education (OAE) sponsors the annual Dinah Culbreath Wayne Exceptional Adult in Georgia in Literacy Education (EAGLE) Leadership Institute.
The Adult Education Program at West Georgia Tech is currently accepting new students. For more information about the Adult Education program at West Georgia Technical College, contact their office at 770-838-3192.
