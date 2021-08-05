Carrollton's Parkman travels long road from Bowdon to Tokyo

As Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo dominates sports coverage around the world, some of it is being produced by a Carrollton native.
Mark Parkman is general manager of The Olympics Channel, which has been beaming highlights of the world’s largest and most-watched athletic competition for the past two weeks.
When the closing ceremony for the 2020 Games begins at 7 a.m. EST on Sunday morning in Tokyo, the 1983 Carrollton High School graduate will begin putting the wraps on his 13th Summer and Winter Olympics. From his initial work at the 1996 Summer Games in Atlanta, Parkman has traveled the world many times over in helping market, and later coordinate, thousands of hours of televised programming during the last 25 years.
“Tokyo will certainly be remembered as one of our most unusual Olympics because of the pandemic,” Parkman said of the 2020 Summer Games, “and the fact that everything has taken place in virtually empty venues certainly has made the last couple of weeks memorable.”
Although the Summer Games were postponed for a year because of the pandemic, the competition is still labeled the 2020 Games, primarily because millions of dollars in promotional materials, clothing, and equipment had already been manufactured when the postponement decision was made.
Parkman said the organization was some three weeks away from its largest operation of all time and had to completely postpone all plans and content creation to pivot to the new realities, while doing so in a completely remote working environment for the 2020 Olympics.
“Doing this is not the most suitable thing for a collaborative creative and technical driven team,” he explained.
“But at the same time, it gave us the opportunity to expedite some of our digital strategy plans and implement a transition to combine all of our digital products platform, Olympics.com, which will be the way forward,” Parkman added.
Because of the pandemic outbreak that began in 2019 and spread throughout the world well into 2020, the 2020 Summer Olympics have brought many logistical challenges to Parkman and the crew of 200-plus. They are responsible for content creation, web and app development, and operation of Olympics.com and Tokyo2020.org, — as well as overseeing the connected TV Olympics Channel apps on Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Roku, and Android TV.
Also leading involvement with numerous international sports federations and national Olympics committees throughout the world, the 1983 Carrollton High School graduate won a prestigious Emmy Award in 2002 for his work on the host broadcaster team for the 2002 Winter Games in Salt Lake City.
Parkman — grandson of Carroll County Georgian founder Stanley Parkman — said he typically lives in the host city for two to three weeks prior to the Opening Ceremony, which took place this year on July 23. He hopes to return to his home in Statham, Georgia, near Athens, two to three days after the Closing Ceremony scheduled for this Sunday, Aug. 8.
A 1987 speech communications graduate of the University of Georgia, where he worked under the tutelage of the Bulldogs’ assistant athletics director for communications Claude Felton, Parkman says he is looking forward to spending time in Paris in 2024 for the next Summer Olympics — as well as the Winter Olympics in Milano-Cortino, Italy in 2026, the Los Angels Summer Olympics in 2028, and the Brisbane Summer Games in 2032.
After beginning his career in sports journalism and communications in the Friendly City of Bowdon, it doesn’t seem like the former CHS Trojan is planning on retiring any time soon
Parkman is the son of David and Beverly Parkman of Carrollton. He and his wife, Kelly, and their three kids, have lived in many cities around the world, but he still calls the small town of Statham — located 20 minutes from his alma mater of the University of Georgia — as his home base.
