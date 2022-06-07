Airman Apprentice Christopher Andrew Knox of Carrollton is currently serving at the U.S. Navy Air Technical Training Center (NATTC) in Pensacola, Fla. as he develops the skills needed to be a successful naval aviation warfighter.
Students at NATTC are taught the requirements and skills needed to be successful in their new careers. Knox joined the Navy four months ago. Today, Knox serves as an aviation machinist's mate.
“I was an athlete all through high school and middle school, so I joined the military to continue the hard work and dedication for a better life,” said Knox.
According to Knox, the values required to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in Carroll County.
“Growing up, I lived in a rural area and hard work was ingrained into the man I am today,” said Knox. “I enjoyed every second of it.”
Knox is a 2021 graduate of Villa Rica High School.
Naval Air Technical Training Center’s mission is to provide world class professional aviation warriors to the Navy fleet supporting combat readiness anywhere on the globe, while taking good care of our people, families and being good neighbors and stewards in the city of Pensacola and the surrounding region.
NATTC’s leaders and experts develop, deliver and leverage technology to optimize performance of our Navy, Marine Corps and foreign national students. We provide the most up-to-date and relevant training available to our sailors and Marines ensuring Naval aviation’s success.
Serving in the Navy means Knox is part of a team that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.
“Our Navy patrols the sea for foreign and domestic terrorist and threats of all kinds,” said Knox.
Knox believes he will have multiple opportunities to achieve many accomplishments during his military service.
“I am proud of being promoted in boot camp and helping my shipmates daily,” said Knox. “It was a lot of hard work but I have no problem with that at all.”
As Knox and other sailors continue to train and perform the mission with which they are tasked, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.
“Serving means protecting my family and country,” added Knox. “It also means helping my fellow service members defend our freedom and liberty.”
The Naval Education and Training Command is the U.S. Navy’s Force Development pillar and largest shore command. Through its “Street to Fleet” focus, Naval Education and Training Command recruits civilians and transforms them into skilled warfighters ready to meet the current and future needs of the U.S. Navy.
