Former Carrollton High School football standout Kevin Swint announced Monday via social media that he will be entering the transfer portal after spending his first three years in college with the Clemson Tigers.

"First off I would like to thank my lord and savior for the opportunity that Clemson has given me to play the game of football and to also grow as a man," Swint wrote in the post. "I would also like to thank Coach Swinney and the whole coaching staff for believing in me."

Trending Videos