Former Carrollton High School football standout Kevin Swint announced Monday via social media that he will be entering the transfer portal after spending his first three years in college with the Clemson Tigers.
"First off I would like to thank my lord and savior for the opportunity that Clemson has given me to play the game of football and to also grow as a man," Swint wrote in the post. "I would also like to thank Coach Swinney and the whole coaching staff for believing in me."
Swint played in all 13 games for the Tigers this season and had 10 total tackles, including a standout performance against Louisiana Tech with two tackles and a fumble recovery.
Swint played under former head coach Sean Calhoun during his time at Carrollton High School, where he was a four-year starter and amassed 41.5 career sacks as part of his 359.5 tackles for the Trojans.
He started out as a linebacker at Clemson before transitioning to defensive end in 2021, where he continued his college career this season.
"I'm so grateful for everyone from the trainers to the academic staff for being so helpful and guiding me the correct way so that I can be the best version of myself," Swint continued in the post.
The former Trojan defensive leader then addressed his potential transfer schools, writing, "My next opportunity will not only get a great player, but I will make an impact on your community and program as well."
Swint ended with a sendoff for his Clemson counterparts, saying, "I would also like to thank my teammates for the memories that we have all created together from my time here at Clemson!"
Fans will soon learn where Swint lands, as the NCAA Transfer Portal window closes on January 18, 2023, according to ESPN.
