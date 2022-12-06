Bowdon Red Devils - DE Asher Christopher - Made several key plays on defense including two batted passes and a sack in a 45-28 playoff win over Lincoln Co.

Bowdon Red Devils - RB T.J. Harvison - Rushed for three TDs including a long run of 43 yards in a 45-28 playoff win over Lincoln Co.

Bowdon Red Devils - QB/DB Robert McNeal - Had two rushing TDs and one passing, and also had two interceptions on defense in a 45-28 playoff win over Lincoln Co.

Carrollton Trojans - RB Bryce Hicks - Rushed for 205 yards and a TD and also passed for a TD in a 35-27 playoff win over Colquitt Co.

Carrollton Trojans - WR Caleb Odom - Caught six passes for 117 yards and a TD in a 35-27 playoff win over Colquitt Co.

Carrollton Trojans - QB Julian Lewis - Passed for 248 yards and two TDs in a 35-27 playoff win over Colquitt Co.

