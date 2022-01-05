It’s a rare occurrence when a man is greeted at the door by his kids with big balloons who are yelling: “We’re going to Las Vegas!!!!”
Such was the case recently for Josh Harris, a young man who grew up in Carrollton, became a well-rounded standout for the Trojans in three sports. was a member of a national championship football team at Auburn University, and has worked on Sundays for the past ten years for the Atlanta Falcons.
Earlier this month, Harris reached the pinnacle of his profession as an active player when he was named to the to the National Football League’s prestigious Pro Bowl. He will represent the 16 teams that comprise the NFC as the squad’s long snapper in the annual all-star game against the rival AFC.
The Pro Bowl will be played on Sunday, February 6 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Harris will be joined at the game by teammate Kyle Pitts,who became the first rookie tight end in 60 years to top 1,000 yards in receiving.
A long-snapper is defined by football nomenclature for a specialty team player whose primary responsibility is to snap the football or using a more old-fashioned phrase, center the ball — to the punter or the holder on extra point and field goal attempts.”
“It’s a real honor for me,” Harris said about the honor, “I am very happy for my family and for our fans. It has been really cool for all of us.”
Falcons’ special teams coach, Marquire Williams was effusive in his praise of Harris’s selection.
“Very well deserved and long overdue,” Williams said.
“Josh is a true professional and helps the team in all aspects of the game through his attention to detail and meticulous preparation,” he added, “and you know you can count on him to do his job.”
Falcons head Arthur Smith also praised Harris for his work ethic, versatility, and willingness to step in and help the team in other areas during practice.
Harris and his fellow long-snappers in the game of football are somewhat handicapped in doing their jobs, because they not only have to snap the ball perfectly to the punter and holder, but they are also responsible for blocking 300-pound defensive linemen and slightly smaller charging linebackers.
And they must do this while bent over with their head down and looking through their legs at the punter or holder who is standing several yards behind them.
The 32-year old Harris is listed by the Falcons as 6-1, 224-pounds.
To the regular every-day football fan, long-snappers play an unheralded, possibly even an unappreciated role in the game. But if they dribble the ball back to the punter or holder or sail it over their head, everyone in the stands jumps up and takes notice. Such a costly miscue could conceivably be the difference between a win and a loss in a closely contested game.
Occasionally, Harris works indoors in a comfortable 72-degree temperature controlled environment, but other times his workplace is outside in the elements. Such was the case last Sunday when he plied his trade in less than desirable conditions: 37 degrees, wind chill in the 20s, and light snow. The worksite was Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY, home of Buffalo Bills.
Harris was almost a thousand miles away from his hometown of Carrollton, and he was playing in his 155th game for the Atlanta Falcons.
His selection to the Pro Bowl is certainly a milestone in Harris’ career.
“I was very honored and excited when I heard that I had been selected,” Harris said, “and so was my family,”
When he arrived home just after learning of his selection he was met at the door by his wife and kids who were cheering and screaming, “We’re going to Las Vegas!!!”
Ironically, however, Harris, who came into the league as an undrafted free agent out of Auburn in 2012, almost saw his 10th year in the NFL end before it started. Eleven days before the Falcons were set to open their 2021 season on Sept. 12 at home against Philadelphia, he was cut from the team on a Wednesday night and placed on waivers. However, he cleared waivers and was re-signed by Atlanta the following morning for a one-year contract valued at $1,075,000.
With the complexity of the NFL’s salary cap teams often make roster moves with players in order to balance he books based on guaranteed salaries and vesting contracts. Harris fell into this category of roster management, a common occurrence in the NFL.
“I feel good and hope to keep playing a few more years,” Harris said, “I’ll keep on playing as long as the Falcons or someone else thinks I can do the job for them.”
This Sunday, Harris and the 7-9-0 Falcons will close out the 2021 season when they host their arch rivals, the New Orleans Saints, in a 4:25 p.m. at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The Falcons held off a furious fourth quarter charge by the Saints in a Nov. 7 game at the Super Dome and took a 27-25 win.
Harris is the son of John and Lori Harris and grandson of Deana Duffy Morrow, all of Carrollton. He and is wife, Kameron, and three children, Kinley, Hattie and Anderson, live in Hoschton, a 20-minute drive to the Falcon’s training site in Flowery Branch.
“We’ve got our hotel rooms in Las Vegas for the game and working on the flight arrangements. He’ll have a strong family support base there,” Josh’s father, John said recently.
The game will be televised on ESPN.
