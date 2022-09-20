According to a news release issued by the United States Navy Office of Community Outreach, Capt. Eric Cole, a Carrollton native and graduate of Carrollton High School, recently became commander of the United States Navy’s Submarine Squadron Twenty during a change of command ceremony at the Naval Submarine Base at Kings Bayon Sept. 16.

Capt. Cole relieved Capt. John Cage as the squadron’s commodore in a ceremony held at the base chapel. Rear Adm. John Spencer, previous commander of Submarine Group Ten, was the guest speaker for the ceremony.

