According to a news release issued by the United States Navy Office of Community Outreach, Capt. Eric Cole, a Carrollton native and graduate of Carrollton High School, recently became commander of the United States Navy’s Submarine Squadron Twenty during a change of command ceremony at the Naval Submarine Base at Kings Bayon Sept. 16.
Capt. Cole relieved Capt. John Cage as the squadron’s commodore in a ceremony held at the base chapel. Rear Adm. John Spencer, previous commander of Submarine Group Ten, was the guest speaker for the ceremony.
Cole received his commissioning from the U.S. Naval Academy where he earned a bachelor’s degree with honors in electrical engineering. He also earned a master’s degree in engineering management from Old Dominion University
“To our SSBN commanding officers, both here and those at sea protecting each and every one of us today, you are and lead the men and women in the arena.,” Capt. Cole said at the ceremony,
“I want you to know that everyone in this room today, everything Team Kings Bay does, is for you, your crews, and the spouses and families who support you as you carry out our nation’s highest priority mission of strategic deterrence,” Cole, who previously served as the Director of Strategic Forces at Commander, Submarine Forces, Atlantic, noted.
Rear Admr. Spencer highlighted the high standards of the squadron’s staff as they supported the six Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarines that comprise Squadron Twenty.
