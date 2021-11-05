Carroll Tomorrow announced this week that it has finalized the sale of The Burson Center to Carrollton-based Crescent Kayaks, a leading international kayak brand.
An award-winning initiative, The Burson Center has served as the west Georgia area's business incubator and resource center, as well as being home to the innovative makers' space known as the Tinkers Box.
Incubating over 100 businesses, the organization has provided business planning, coaching, technical support, and affordable office space. Today, 75% of these companies remain in business and, combined, have created nearly 1,000 jobs and generated more than $70 million in capital investment.
The Burson Center was made possible due to the foresight and generosity of Dr. John Burson of Carrollton, who saw the need for a business incubator to nurture companies in west Georgia. He donated the property and the building, which are located at 500 Old Newnan Road in Carrollton, to Carroll Tomorrow in 2004.
“Our community is fortunate to have a deep pipeline of innovative entrepreneurs, and I have been humbled to be part of this initiative that created so many jobs and generated significant economic impact for our community,” Dr. Burson said. “Through Crescent Kayaks, the Center is living out its purpose as home to a growing company.”
James Derbecker, owner of Crescent Kayaks, stated, “I am excited about Crescent Kayak’s new facility and that we can stay and grow right here in Carroll County."
“Crescent Kayaks is poised for significant growth in the coming years, and I look forward to creating jobs and investing in a community that means so much to me and to my family,” Derbecker said.
According to Loy Howard, board chairman of Carroll Tomorrow, the sale of the Burson Center is is an exciting moment for Carroll County and Carroll Tomorrow.
“We are continuing the legacy of The Burson Center through Crescent Kayaks,” Howard noted.
Howard said that the Center was created to foster the growth of innovative business ideas, and Crescent Kayaks is just that.
“With an incredible entrepreneurial spirit, James Derbecker has turned his passion into a top national brand, and we know that this is just the beginning of even greater success,” Howard said.
Howard also serves as president and CEO of Tanner Health System.
