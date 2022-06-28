KidsPeace has announced that Wilson B. (Ben) Garrett of Carrollton has been elected chair of the nonprofit organization’s National Board of Directors.
Mr. Garrett is the president of RA-LIN and Associates, a construction services company based in Carrollton that serves customers throughout the southeastern United States. He joined the KidsPeace Board in March, 2018.
“As a volunteer coach in our community, and as a board member of Communities in Schools and our local recreation commission, I’ve seen first-hand the struggles that many of our youth have with the stresses of home, school and everyday life," Garrett said.
"Through their extracurricular activities, my four children have become enlightened to these situations too, and they frequently ask me ’Why?’ and ‘How?’” Mr. Garrett added.
“Every time I travel to a KidsPeace meeting or facility or talk with the other members of our board, I feel more energized and committed to supporting the awe-inspiring staff at KidsPeace accomplish our mission of helping our kids,” Garrett explained.
According to Michael W. Slack, president and CEO of "KidsPeace, “KidsPeace is very lucky to have a person with Ben’s energy and experience as our Board chair.”
"His contributions will be key to our success in planning and executing our organization’s strategic vision -- especially in overcoming the challenges we’ll face in the post-COVID pandemic times,” Slack said.
Garrett holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Auburn University. He began working at RA-LIN part time while in high school and joined the firm full-time as a project manager in 1991. He was named president of the company in 2005.
He also has volunteered for a wide range of organizations in the West Georgia community.
As Chair, Mr. Garrett succeeds John Moses, who retired from the KidsPeace board.
For 140 years, KidsPeace has been building on its expertise to give hope, help and healing to children, adults and those who love them. Through its comprehensive range of residential treatment programs; accredited educational services; unique psychiatric hospital and foster care and community-based programs, KidsPeace is dedicated to helping people connect, transform and overcome their challenges to ensure a stable future, transition to adulthood and gain independence. Since its doors opened, nearly 300,000 children have participated in one of the multitude of programs KidsPeace offers.
For additional resources or more information on how to get involved, become a foster parent or make a donation, please visit www.kidspeace.org. Follow us at www.facebook.com/kidspeace.org or on Twitter @KidsPeace.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.