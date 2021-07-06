Carrollton's $8.5M police budget funds variety of services

Funding an organization that operates 24-hours per day, 365-days each year is expensive. Managing a budget which fuels that operation, both literally and figuratively, encompasses a myriad of responsibilities.
But when that operation is a police department -- which protects and serves the community’s citizens night and day -- how those dollars and cents are spent may be a surprise to the taxpayers who foot the bill.
Carrollton City Police Chief Joel Richards is responsible for a budget that totaled $8.5 million during the 2020 fiscal year. A review of that budget shows that the biggest chunk -- $7 million -- was spent last year on salaries and associated expenses, such as Social Security, insurance, and worker’s comp.
The Carrollton Police Department staff currently includes 72 sworn officers and detectives and 15 civilian staff members.
The myriad duties and responsibilities they perform range from the expected: policing downtown streets and businesses and neighborhoods spread over 23 square miles, to criminal investigations, providing school resource officers, and crossing guards.
“We currently have four vacancies on our police force,” Chief Richards said.
The starting salary for a Carrollton City policeman is $42,500 per year. After completing an 11-week rigorous training program at the Georgia Police Academy, he/she is eligible for POST (Police Officer Standards and Training) Certification and for employment as an entry-level law enforcement officer.
One of the major divisions of the Carrollton PD is Uniform Services, led by Capt. J.J. Cole. He and his officers are responsible for such day-to-day operations as patrol, traffic, bike and housing authority units, and school resource officers.
During the 12 months of the 2019-2020 fiscal year that began on July 1 and ended June 30, Uniform Services amassed the following statistics:
- 68,475 calls for service (188/day)
- 9,436 citations issued
- 1,638 arrests made
- 219 DUI arrests
“Probably the most common complaint we get from citizens is in regard to speeding cars,” Richards noted.
The CPD Traffic Unit each year investigates an averages of 2,000 motor vehicle collisions, ranging from fender-benders to fatal accidents. The Traffic Unit's statistics showed that November, Fridays, and early-mid afternoons were the busiest periods for crashes. The 16-24 age range ranked by far the highest.
“Responding to traffic accidents ranks are at the top of the list of response calls that we make,” Richards noted, “and close behind are suspicious activity calls, domestic disputes, mental health issues that include suicides and reports of suicidal thoughts and attempts, and overdoses.”
Two special areas of the Carrollton Police Department are the COPS (Community Services Police Services) Unit and the Crisis Response Team. The COPS Unit operates on special equipped bicycles and all-terrain vehicles which allow access to areas that may be either difficult to patrol or to access via a standard police cruiser.
Additionally, the COPS Unit can use the advantage of stealth to increase its ability to locate and apprehend criminals. Members of this unit can be seen throughout the city in the downtown area, shopping centers, parks, neighborhoods and the Carrollton GreenBelt.
The Crisis Response Team is a relatively new addition to the Carrollton Police Department. Handling 911 calls that deal with mental illness, the CRT includes a police officer, who is also a trained paramedic, teamed with a mental health professional. They do not wear traditional police uniforms or drive vehicles marked with standard police insignia.
Responses are initiated by calls to 911 where the dispatcher identifies the situation as a mental health crisis. The goal of the unit, according to Richards, is to take a softer approach to deal with people who are having serious mental issues.
“Our Mayor, Betty Cason, has been particularly supportive of our efforts in strengthening this area of our department,” Chief Richards said, “and we are very appreciative of her support and that of the city council and City Manager Tim Grizzard.”
Another major unit of the Carrollton Police Department, Criminal Investigative Services, is led by Capt. Shannon Cantrell. Offenses such as aggravated assault, burglary, homicide, larceny/theft, rape, robbery and vehicle theft are investigated.
During 2020 a total of 4,471 incident reports were filed. Larceny/theft was by far the most frequently investigated crime in this category with 813 incidents.
There was one homicide investigated during 2020.
Cyber crimes are also investigated by the Criminal Investigation Division. This unit assists all officers, as well as other law enforcement agencies, in the investigation of any crime that involves digital evidence (computers, cell phone records, and records from electronic service providers). The Cyber Crimes Unit is a part of the United States Secret Services Electronic Crimes and Internet Crimes Against Children task forces.
The Carrollton Police Department's ACE (Aggressive Criminal Enforcement) Unit led by Sgt. Chad Taylor is comprised of investigators who are responsible for the suppression of drug, organized crime and vice activities. This is a joint unit with the Carroll County Sheriff's Office.
Five years ago, CPD received Naloxone kids, a mediation designed to rapidly reverse opioid overdoses.
The Carrollton Special Response Team (SRT) is made up of more than 20 members from throughout the police department who are trained and skilled to perform in high-stress situations that in specialize in executing “high risk” search warrants which usually stem from from investigations into narcotics sales and street gang activity.
The SRT is charged with responding to critical incidents that occur inside the city limits of Carrollton, such as “barricaded gun-men” and hostage situations. The members of the team are specially trained in entering and clearing buildings, vehicle take-downs, and firearms skills. They are equipped with advanced armor, tools and other equipment and undergo training twice each month.
With such a wide variety of abilities and talents required to successfully run a police department, education and training are vital.
Located within the CPD headquarters on West Center Street is an entire floor that is dedicated to training. And not only is the facility used for training and education by CPD police officers, but other law enforcement agencies as well take advantage of the facility.
Police officers from Haralson County, Rome, College Park and Madison County near Athens were in Carrollton last week to take part in education and training programs at the Carrollton Police Department facility.
Beyond “policing and protecting,” the Carrollton Police Department is also very much into community outreach and is actively involved in such programs as the Citizens Police Academy, Youth Police Academy, Shop with a Cop, and Special Forces, a camp for special needs children.
