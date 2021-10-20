The Carrollton Youth Theatre will bring classic characters and stories to life this weekend when"Dr. Dolittle" at the Carrollton Center for the Arts.
"Dr. Dolittle is a story that is known in feature films, but less well-remembered as classical literature," Director Deni Harling said.
"Our production, dramatized by Olga Fricker, stays true to Hugh Lofting's 1920s children's series with a slight comedic twist," Harling explained, "and the cast and crew have done a fantastic job in bringing this classic to life on stage."
The play will be staged Friday and Saturday evenings at 7 p.m. at the Center for the Arts, located at 251 Alabama St. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online at carrolltonarts.com, by phone at 770-838-1083 or at the center's box office.
As in Lofting's books and several feature films staring Rex Harrison, and later, Eddie Murphy, the animal patients of Doctor Dolittle teach him to talk with them in their own languages. This extraordinary ability leads the doctor and his friends on a series of adventures.
"I am very proud of our actors and directors in this show," said Carrollton Arts Superintendent Tim Chapman, "Many of our actors have had to study animals to learn how to perform their characters. This will be a show the whole family can enjoy."
According to Harling, who served as director of the "101 Dalmations" production last year, the cast has been practicing for the past two months since auditions were held in August.
Originally from Detroit, Harling has a degree in choir and voice and a masters in music education from the University of West Georgia.
The 22-member cast of the local production of "Dr. Dolittle" includes: John Bell - John Dolittle; Noah Brewer - Blossom; Daniel Brewer - Matthew; Sevryn Korobov - Dab Dab the Duck; Evelyn Bell - Too-Too; Anndee Allen - Polynesia; Larissa Babino – Mrs. Mumford/Swallow/Customer #1/ Voice in the Crowd; Harper-Lynn Bryson - Crocodile/Vendor; Jarrah Sello – Mouse/Circus Star; and Lily Grace Nelson - Chee Chee.
Other cast members include Kent Churchill – Lioness; Devon Churchill – Lion Cub; Raelyn Defnall – Pushmi Pullyu; Voice and Puppeteer, Conall Defnall–Gub Gub; Jade Coleman-Pushmi Pullyu; Puppeteer/Mouse, Grey Jackson-Beppo, Emmalee Jiles-Jip, Sebastian Stephens–Little Rabbit/Lion; Becca Jackson – Brown/Monkey #1; Kennedi Williams – Monkey #2 and Customer; and Morgan Lee- Sarah/The Fat Lady.
