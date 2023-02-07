CHS Wrestling Group

At the boys Region 2-7A Traditional Wrestling Championships last weekend, seven Carrollton Trojans captured region titles and 5 finished as the runner-up. All 14 grapplers qualified for state sectionals and the Trojans earned a first-place overall finish.

 Submitted Photo

Carrollton High School’s girls and boys wrestling teams both placed well in their respective traditional wrestling region championships last weekend.

The boys team placed first overall while qualifying all 14 competitors for state sectionals, while the girls’ team placed second and qualified 12 wrestlers for state sectionals.

Trending Videos