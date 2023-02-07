Carrollton High School’s girls and boys wrestling teams both placed well in their respective traditional wrestling region championships last weekend.
The boys team placed first overall while qualifying all 14 competitors for state sectionals, while the girls’ team placed second and qualified 12 wrestlers for state sectionals.
For the boys team, the individual champions were the following, listed by weight category: 120 — Darius Saunders, 132 — Wesley Loftin, 138 — Connor Stephens, 150 — George Carden, 175 — Xavier Powell, 215 — Marcus Cirius, and 285 — Jacob Levy.
Finishing as runners-up were these students: 113 — Evan Harris, 126 — Buck Merritt, 144 — Ben Cleek, 175 — Jacob Easterwood and 190 — Enrique Diaz-Colorado.
In addition, two athletes, 106 — George Poppham and 157 — Riley Rayburn, both finished in third.
All 14 of these Trojans qualify for state sectionals, which will be held this weekend at Mountain View High School.
As for the girls’ team, two different individuals earned region championships: 120 — Bella Moore and 145 — Maddison Cooley.
Ending as the runner-up for their weight category were the following: 105 — Lilianna McKinley, 110 — Cadence Wilson, 115 — Katlyn Thomas, and 130 — Maggie Dudley.
Third-place finishers were 125 — Bailey Moore and 170 — Johana Mejia, in fourth place were 100 — Gabby Carnes, 155 — Amazing Ackey, and 190 — Hailey Lussier. 140 — Vanessa Lofton earned a fifth-place finish.
These 12 qualifiers are scheduled to wrestle this Friday at Upson-Lee High School for state sectionals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.