Carrollton Trojan football finished up their second week of Spring Practice on Thursday.
A total of eleven college scouts were in attendance for Thursday’s practice, and according to Carrollton head coach Joey King, Carrollton has had college recruiters filtering in and out all Spring long.
“I have no idea the total number, but I know last week, we were at I think 53 for the week. We’ve had 17 at a practice, 14 at a practice,” King said. “It’s been non-stop. There’s been a couple days where I haven’t had enough time to eat lunch just because they’re rolling through here during the day.”
“It’s a busy time—it’s tough—but it’s definitely a good problem to have,” he concluded.
As has become tradition for the Trojans, all of Carrollton’s Spring practices have kicked off before sunrise, at 5:55 a.m.
Thursday’s practice started with position-specific drills followed by situational scrimmage reps.
In scrimmages, Carrollton’s returning offensive skill position players showed out, including rising sophomore quarterback Julian Lewis and rising senior running back Bryce Hicks.
Receivers Caleb Odom and Kiyun Cofer both caught deep touchdown passes from Lewis to highlight the offense’s performance.
The defense also had its’ moments as well, including a non-contact sack off the edge by rising sophomore C.J. Gamble.
Outside of the obvious returning talent, Coach King listed off several up-and-coming players who have performed well this Spring.
“I think Landon Wolf has had a really good Spring at inside linebacker. You know we’ve got Montreze (Smith) and Brodie (Bradburn), but he’s a kid that’s come along and is flying around making plays. That kind of frees us up a little bit to maybe move Montreze or Brodie out of the box and let him play inside some.”
King also mentioned rising junior C.J. Kelley as having a good Spring, as well as rising sophomore Zykie Helton. Helton played sparingly on the defensive line last season, but this year, the Trojans have moved Helton to play center to fill in for the graduating Jaylin Walton.
King said of Helton, “He’s starting to develop some leadership characteristics, and he’s got what it takes to be a really good offensive lineman.”
Other mentions included rising junior Zion Cooley, who King says has not quite found his position on the team yet but has played well through the Spring, as well as rising sophomore receivers Ryan Mosely and Christian Ward.
Mosely and Ward both measured in at 6’3” in their freshman seasons, and King describes both guys as big-body receivers who are still learning the offensive system but are both flying around and working hard.
Coming off a runner-up finish in the 7A state title game, King addressed how the team is dealing with expectations and the level of competition they will experience this Fall.
“The expectation is for us to win a state championship, and that’s year-in and year-out, regardless of what we did last year. Last year’s touchdowns don’t win this year’s games,” he said. “In 7A football, a lot has got to happen the right way to get there, so our guys just come to work every day. They know what we want to do, and they push each other and hold each other accountable daily.”
Carrollton’s Spring Practice wraps up next Wednesday, May 17, with a Spring Scrimmage Game in the Student Activity Center’s indoor facility at 3:45 p.m.
