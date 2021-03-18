A Carrollton woman whom deputies say blocked a roadway near Roopville late Tuesday faces illegal drug charges and more.
Katherine Rena Cabe, 36, was arrested by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, public drunkenness and obstructing or hindering law enforcement.
At around 11 p.m. Tuesday, a deputy was called to the Highway 5 and Ringer Road intersection for a possible broken-down vehicle, according to a CCSO incident report. The report said that before law enforcement arrived dispatchers told the responding deputy that a woman was running around the intersection “acting crazy.”
Upon his arrival, the deputy said he found a sedan parked, blocking the northbound lane of Ringer Road. The deputy offered to help the driver, later identified as Cabe, but he said she became angry because of her distrust of law enforcement.
In hindsight, the deputy said she appeared to have severe mood swings with hints of confusion and disorientation when asked to complete tasks.
The report said the deputy attempted to push the vehicle onto the shoulder, but Cabe would not release the brake. The deputy said he could not move the vehicle onto the shoulder despite several attempts.
The deputy also reported he noticed a smell of burnt marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. The deputy asked Cabe to step out of the vehicle, but she did not comply. The report said Cabe then claimed to be having a panic attack but denied the need for an ambulance.
Moments later, the deputy said he requested dispatch to send another deputy to help remove Cabe from the vehicle since she would not step out on her own accord. Once help arrived, the deputies managed to remove Cabe from the vehicle and placed her under arrest, according to the report.
The report said deputies conducted a search of the vehicle, where they found three marijuana cigarettes in the center console. Deputies then transported Cabe to the Carroll County Jail.
The report said that prior to entering the County Sheriff’s booking entrance deputies were given a glass smoking pipe with white residue by Cabe.
A female jail staffer also searched Cabe’s person and found a plastic bag with suspected methamphetamine, according to the report.
As of Thursday morning, Cabe remains in jail without a set bond.
