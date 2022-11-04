A Carrollton woman was denied bond on Friday after being arrested Thursday on a warrant from a May incident when she allegedly hit a wrecker service employee with a car.
Officer James Sims with the Mount Zion Police Department responded to Puckett’s Wrecker Service located at 4674 Mount Zion Highway on May 19, in reference to a vehicle accident.
Sims met with one of the wrecker service employees who stated he received a call from the owner, Steve Puckett, about releasing a vehicle from the impound lot. The employee advised that Chad Chambers, 35, of Waco, would be coming to the wrecker yard to pay for the release on a blue in color 2002 Nissan Xterra, which was impounded several days before from Shelton’s Mobile Home Park, per the report.
Chambers and a woman later identified as Macie Hawn, 18, of Carrollton, and started arguing and debating about the price, per the report. The employee stated that he opened the gate to allow Chambers and Hawn to attempt to start the car and if it started the price of the impound would be reduced.
According to the report, the employee stated that the whole time Chambers continued yelling and acted aggressive towards him about the price and told Hawn to just get in the vehicle and drive it away and that he “was not going to pay anything.” Hawn allegedly got into the driver’s seat and started to drive through the open fence. The employee told Sims that he was standing in front of the vehicle and as it approached him, he tried to move but was struck on his left side by the driver’s side bumper and fell to the ground where he received injury to his hands, left arm/elbow, and left shoulder, per the report.
According to the report, Chambers walked back to a red pick up truck, got in it and left. Warrants were taken out on Hawn for this incident, but Puckett declined to prosecute for the failure to pay the wrecker bill.
After being picked up Thursday on aggravated assault charges, Hawn remains in the Carroll County Jail after being denied bond.
