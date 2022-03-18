A Carrollton woman is in the Carroll County jail after she was arrested this week in connection to family dispute involving a pair of scissors.
On Thursday night around 10:14 p.m, Deputy Juston Steele responded to a residence on Sandhill Hickory Level Road in Carrollton in reference to a domestic dispute.
Upon Steele’s arrival he made contact with the complainant who was also the victim. Steele was advised by the male victim that Darelle Jade Dela Costa, 19, of Carrollton was still sitting at the table.
When Steele approached Dela Costa, she still had the scissors in her hand that she threatened the victim with, according to Steele's report. Steele took them away from her and placed the scissors on the counter.
Per the report, the victim stated to police that he “switched the cords on the internet box so he could play some games” and that is when Dela Costa got upset and started to yell and cuss at him.
The victim also told police that Dela Costa grabbed the scissors and allegedly started to stab the modem, according to the police report. She then allegedly came towards the victim and started to swing the scissors at him several times, but he blocked her arm with his arm each time.
After Dela Costa sat down at the table Steele found her at and allegedly began grabbing the table with the scissors, the report said.
Steele tried to speak with Dela Costa about the incident but she refused to say anything. The spouse of the victim gave a statement consistent with the victim’s.
Dela Costa was arrested at the scene and charged with aggravated assault. She is currently being held in the Carroll County Jail with no bond set.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.