The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office arrested Mary Ann Thompson, 46, of Carrollton on Aug. 16, after a high speed chase ensued before eventually stopping when the driver lost control on Davenport Mill Road.

According to the report, CCSO Deputy Attison was patrolling near the Burwell Store on Burwell Mt. Zion Road when he spotted a silver Honda Civic with a Texas license plate that allegedly had no validation decal. The vehicle left as Attison turned into the store’s parking lot. He proceeded to get behind the vehicle when he observed that the driver’s side brake light was not working.