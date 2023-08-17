The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office arrested Mary Ann Thompson, 46, of Carrollton on Aug. 16, after a high speed chase ensued before eventually stopping when the driver lost control on Davenport Mill Road.
According to the report, CCSO Deputy Attison was patrolling near the Burwell Store on Burwell Mt. Zion Road when he spotted a silver Honda Civic with a Texas license plate that allegedly had no validation decal. The vehicle left as Attison turned into the store’s parking lot. He proceeded to get behind the vehicle when he observed that the driver’s side brake light was not working.
Attison then activated his emergency lights as the Honda Civic turned onto Bethel Church Road and accelerated. Attison caught up as the driver continued to allegedly flee from law enforcement. According to Attison’s report, the Civic failed to stay in its lane and drove in the opposite lane.
Attison then attempted a PIT maneuver which the driver reacted to by slamming her brakes as an attempt to avoid the PIT. Attison then informed dispatch that he was in pursuit of a vehicle that was failing to stop.
The Civic then made a turn onto Evergreen Road while allegedly reaching speeds of 80-plus miles per hour. According to Attison, “It [the Honda Civic] continued to drive in a reckless manner.”
Attison also noticed the front right passenger and the rear seat passenger were allegedly holding their arms out of the window making what Attison described as a “waving gesture.” Attison again attempted to pit the vehicle but was unable to once again. The vehicle then turned right onto Lovvorn road, now reaching speeds of allegedly over 90 miles per hour.
Attison again attempted to PIT the vehicle, making contact this time but the driver steered out of the PIT. The driver allegedly failed to stop at a four way stop and drove through in what was described within the report as “a very reckless manner.”
The vehicle then turned right onto Davenport Mill Road where the driver lost control of the Civic. Attison then performed another PIT maneuver and spun the vehicle. The driver attempted to flee again, but Attison was able to make contact again and push them into the grass at a speed under 15 miles per hour.
The two passengers that had been waving their arms outside the window left the vehicle and ran across the street. Attison told both of them to stop and they complied. Attison then removed the driver, Thompson, from the Civic before placing her in handcuffs. He then placed both passengers in handcuffs while other units arrived on scene to assist.
Attison checked the passengers for warrants which came back negative. As for Thompson, she was also checked for warrants which came back negative. However, Thompson did not have a valid license. The passengers were released from the scene and Thompson was transported to the Carroll County Jail.
