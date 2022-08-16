Carrollton Police arrested a Carrollton woman on property damage charges on Monday for an incident that occurred in 2021.
Police arrested Ladajah Qwentil Shackleford, 21 at the time of the incident, of Carrollton, on charges of felony second degree criminal damage to property in reference to her allegedly vandalizing the vehicle of her child’s paternal grandmother.
Carrollton Police Officer Daniel Barnes responded to Bellamy Apartments located at 333 Foster Street in Carrollton in reference to a vandalized vehicle on Aug. 21, 2021.
The victim and complainant told Barnes that her Toyota Camry was vandalized. Barnes stated that he observed the damage to the car which was substantial, per the report. According to Barnes’ report, the driver’s side front tire and passenger rear tire were flattened, every side of the vehicle was scratched and dented, and several door handles were broken off the car.
Barnes stated that he noticed the marks had a “unique shape” and appeared as if the vehicle was hit repeatedly with some type of “rod with a hook or some round object on the end.”
According to the report, Barnes believed the damage to be in excess of $1000. The victim told police “without hesitation” that Shackleford was most likely the suspect. According to the report, the victim was sitting in a vehicle next to her damaged car when she called 911 to report the crime.
The victim told Barnes as she was on the phone she allegedly saw Shackleford pull up and stop in front of the damaged car for a moment “presumably admiring her work” and that there was another woman in the car with her, per the report.
The victim told Barnes that her son drives the car that was damaged and drove it the night prior to the incident to visit a friend in Bellamy Apartments. When Shackleford came to the victim’s home earlier in the day prior to the incident, and found that he was not home, she left, the report said. A few hours later the victim’s son called and told her about the car.
According to the report, the victim told Barnes that Shackleford had damaged another car that she owned before and filed that report with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, but declined to prosecute at that time. This time she stated she wished to prosecute.
Shackleford was released from the Carroll County Jail on a $3,500 bond on Monday.
