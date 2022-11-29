A Carrollton woman was arrested after trying to interfere with the apprehension of an individual who was in her home.
On Nov. 20, Deputy Ryan Taylor responded to 1725 Oak Grove Road to assist other deputies with a domestic call. When Taylor arrived, he was told that Kimberley Thomas, 29, of Carrollton, was allegedly not cooperating with deputies and would not allow them to enter the residence to check on the welfare of the children, according to the report.
Taylor was also told that another deputy witnessed a man, later identified as Christopher Stripling, 32, of Carrollton, fleeing from the back of the residence when Thomas was continuously stating that she was the only adult present in the residence.
When Taylor goes to speak with Thomas she denied that any type of altercation had taken place and stated that “she was the only adult in the residence,” per the report. She also stated that she would not allow deputies to speak with her children, even though one of them is who contacted 911. Thomas was convinced to allow Taylor to step inside of the residence to look at the children to check on their welfare, per the report.
While speaking with Thomas, other deputies were able to confirm Stripling had several warrants for his arrest. Since he was observed trying to flee the residence before, deputies went inside to arrest him, per the report.
Upon entering the residence, deputies located Stripling in a back bedroom exiting the closet. According to the report, Stripling immediately became argumentative and was advised he was under arrest. Taylor grabbed Stripling by the arm and he pulled away from me and began trying to run to the living room, which is where all the children were, per the report.
Taylor grabbed Stripling by the hair and pulled him back into the bedroom. Once in the bedroom, Deputy Cook was able to take Stripling to the ground and he landed on his back and immediately placed his arms under his body. Taylor was able to get an arm free from under him and he started grabbing Taylor’s leg around the thigh and holster area.
“I felt as if Christopher was going to try to grab my gun so I gave him commands to stop grabbing my leg. He refused to do so and in turn grabbed higher on my thigh. At this point I delivered a palm strike to Christopher’s face, which freed my leg from his grasp,” Taylor said in his report.
According to the report, as Taylor was fighting with Stripling, Thomas grabbed Taylor from behind and he noted that he felt her hand grab his taser which was holstered onto his vest. Another deputy was able to get her off of him and also witnessed her trying to grab the taser.
Stripling was arrested for his warrants in addition to obstructing law enforcement officers. Thomas was arrested for attempted removal of a weapon from law enforcement, a felony, and hindering apprehension or punishment of a criminal.
Prior to being transported to jail, Stripling was taken to Tanner Medical Center to be treated for his injuries. Both individuals remain in the Carroll County Jail after being denied bond.
