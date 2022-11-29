A Carrollton woman was arrested after trying to interfere with the apprehension of an individual who was in her home.

On Nov. 20, Deputy Ryan Taylor responded to 1725 Oak Grove Road to assist other deputies with a domestic call. When Taylor arrived, he was told that Kimberley Thomas, 29, of Carrollton, was allegedly not cooperating with deputies and would not allow them to enter the residence to check on the welfare of the children, according to the report.

Trending Videos