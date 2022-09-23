A Carrollton woman was taken to jail after a police investigation determined she allegedly stabbed her husband during an altercation on Friday morning.
On Sept. 23, at midnight, Carrollton Police Officer Matthew Medert in reference to a dispute that had just occurred between Tabitha Stodghill, 49, of Carrollton and Rodney McDaniel. According to dispatch, a third party complainant called stating that Stodghill approached him and alleged McDaniel “took her car keys and beat her.”
When Medert arrived, he spoke with Stodghill outside the business. She stated that she and McDaniel got into a physical altercation prior to the arrival of law enforcement, but was not able to describe what had occurred clearly, according to the report.
While Medert was speaking with Stodghill, he was notified that McDaniel had been located and had a stabbing injury to his left arm. He placed Stodghill in handcuffs for this reason, per the report.
According to the report, Stodghill stated that she did not know how McDaniel was injured and assumed he did it to himself in an attempt to set her up. But, she could not explain how he could benefit from stabbing himself. Stodghill was placed in Medert’s patrol car prior to him looking around for evidence.
According to Medert’s report, he observed a blood trail from the front door to the vehicle parked outside and a black paring knife. Medert spoke with Stodghill about the knife, which she could accurately describe, and she admitted her fingerprints would be on it, but denied stabbing McDaniel.
“It should be noted that Rodney's injury was sustained during a heated argument between him and Tabitha. Rodney's statements surrounding the incident suggest that Tabitha stabbed him with a knife after he attempted to keep her from driving away because she had been drinking. Although Tabitha stated that Rodney stabbed himself, it is doubtful that any rational individual would have the mental or physical fortitude to harm themselves in such a manner. For this reason, Tabitha was arrested,” the report stated.
Stodghill was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and aggravated battery. Due to the two of them being married and previously living together, this incident falls under the Georgia Family Violence Act.
McDaniel was taken to Tanner Medical Center to be further assessed. Stodghill is being held in the Carroll County Jail with no bond set.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.