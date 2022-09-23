A Carrollton woman was taken to jail after a police investigation determined she allegedly stabbed her husband during an altercation on Friday morning.

On Sept. 23, at midnight, Carrollton Police Officer Matthew Medert in reference to a dispute that had just occurred between Tabitha Stodghill, 49, of Carrollton and Rodney McDaniel. According to dispatch, a third party complainant called stating that Stodghill approached him and alleged McDaniel “took her car keys and beat her.”

