A Carrollton woman was arrested after allegedly purposely driving her vehicle into another that had two individuals inside.
Officer Vonda Thomas met with a victim of an alleged aggravated assault incident at the Carrollton Police Department to discuss the situation in detail.
Carrollton Police responded to this incident on Thursday night, Aug. 4, when the victim was hanging out with friends, including a guy she previously dated, at the South of Maple Apartments located on Hays Mills Road. While the group was standing outside, the victim’s male friend grabbed her and told her to get in the car, per the police report.
According to the report, the victim soon realized that the reason her friend was attempting to leave in a hurry was because he noticed his ex-girlfriend, the suspect, Alexis Farley, 24, of Carrollton, drive into the apartment complex.
The victim told police as they were attempting to leave, Farley allegedly rammed her vehicle into the victim’s with her car on the passenger side where the victim was sitting. Although the car was damaged, the victim told police she was not hurt but “feared for her life,” per the report.
The victim and her friend continued to drive away and called 911, but were still being followed by Farley. According to the report, they were attempting to go to the guy friend’s mother’s house, but the whole ride there Farley allegedly was “driving recklessly and on their bumper to the point that they thought she was going to hit the car again.”
Once they made it to the residence, Farley was allegedly trying to make the victim get out of the car, but two other present individuals stood next to the car so Farley couldn’t get to her.
The victim told police that earlier in July, she received Instagram messages from Farley’s business and personal accounts because she allegedly wanted to find out what was going on between her ex and the victim.
Farley was arrested for this incident on Aug. 17 and charged with aggravated assault. She was released from the Carroll County Jail the same day after posting a $5,000 bond.
