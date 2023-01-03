A Carrollton woman was arrested Monday after a verbal dispute turned physical in a Carrollton apartment complex.
On Jan. 2, 2023, at approximately 1:14 a.m., Carrollton Police Officer Zachary Hicks responded to 1212 Stewart Street, known as Paradise Apartments, in reference to a stabbing.
Upon investigation it was determined that Laquita Doss, 40, of Carrollton, was allegedly in a dispute with Roger Emory Vaughn, 66, of Carrollton that led to the stabbing. According to the report, Doss allegedly stabbed Vaughn in the head multiple times during the dispute.
The report states that a “knife cutting tool” was used as a weapon in this incident. Also, the accused aggressor, Doss, allegedly had alcohol involved in this incident, per the report.
Doss was charged with aggravated assault and cruelty to children in the third degree for allowing a child to witness the dispute. The aggravated assault was charged under the Family Violence Act due to the two individuals either living or formerly living in the same household and being parents of the same child.
Doss remains in the Carroll County Jail with no bond yet set.
