The Carrollton Wind Ensemble embarks on a new performance season with its Kick-Off Concert, October 13 at the Center for the Arts.
”The Carrollton Wind Ensemble kicks off its twelfth season with a fantastic program of fun and exciting music,” said the CWE’s conductor, Terry Lowry. “From Puccini's glorious Nessun Dorma to PDQ Bach's hilarious March of the Cute Little Wood Sprites, you will be humming these great tunes for days to come.”
The Carrollton Wind Ensemble, an outreach program of the Carroll Symphony Orchestra, is a resident ensemble of the Carrollton Center for the Arts. The group’s performances this year will feature Italian and American composers as the CWE prepares for a 2023 Italian tour.
”You know it’s fall when the Wind Ensemble kicks off the Arts Center’s concert series,” said Carrollton Arts Superintendent Tim Chapman. “We have a great season of programs this year and it's always a treat to hear our local musicians perform.”
The show starts at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online at carrolltonarts.com, by phone at 770-838-1083 or at the center’s box office at 251 Alabama Street.
What: Carrollton Wind Ensemble Kick-Off Concert
When: October 13, 2022 / 7:30 pm
Where: Carrollton Center for the Arts
