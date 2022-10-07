Carroll Community Wind Ensemble

The Carrollton Wind Ensemble embarks on a new performance season with its Kick-Off Concert, October 13, 7:30 p.m. at the Center for the Arts.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

”The Carrollton Wind Ensemble kicks off its twelfth season with a fantastic program of fun and exciting music,” said the CWE’s conductor, Terry Lowry. “From Puccini's glorious Nessun Dorma to PDQ Bach's hilarious March of the Cute Little Wood Sprites, you will be humming these great tunes for days to come.”

