The Carrollton Wind Ensemble celebrates its tenth anniversary with its 2021 Fall Concert, at the Carrollton Center for the Arts, October 14.
“There is nothing better than live music,” said Carrollton Arts Superintendent Tim Chapman. “We are proud to have the Carrollton Wind Ensemble kick off our concert series this year.”
The CWE’s tenth year fall program features audience favorites, including “The Planets” by Holst and Wagner’s “Overture to Die Meistersinger.”
“Ten years ago, I could not have dreamed the Carrollton Wind Ensemble would become what it is today,” said CWE Director Terry Lowry. "It is one of the finest concert bands in the state of Georgia and adds so much to our community by performing at schools, churches, nursing homes and Veterans Park events. These musicians work extremely hard and are a gift to our community."
The Carrollton Wind Ensemble, an outreach program of the Carroll Symphony Orchestra, is a resident ensemble of the Carrollton Center for the Arts. Founded in 2011 and under the direction of Carroll Symphony Orchestra Conductor Terry Lowry, the CWE performs more than 30 concerts a year.
Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online at https://cprcad.myboxoffice.us/, by phone at (770) 838-1083 or at the Center for the Arts box office at 251 Alabama Street in Carrollton.
What: CWE Fall Concert
When: October 14, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Carrollton Center for the Arts
For questions concerning this event or the Carrollton Center for the Arts, please call Tim Chapman, Arts Superintendent at (770) 838-1083.
