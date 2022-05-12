The ageless and beloved music of George Gershwin filled the hall of the Carrollton Center for the Arts last night when the Carrollton Wind Ensemble celebrated the 10th anniversary of its many varied performances that have been been enjoyed by thousands of local music lovers since 2012.
Directed by Terry Lowry, the concert also included world-renowned vocalist, Indra Thomas, and was the setting for a portion of the Carrollton Wind Ensemble's inaugural live recorded album.
Featured as "An Evening of Gershwin," the concert included a number of the heralded composer's most well known pieces, including "Summertime," "I've Got Rhythm," and "American in Paris" that were performed with Ms.Thomas.
The Carrollton Wind Ensemble is a part of the Carroll Symphony Orchestra that also sponsors the Carrollton Jazz Orchestra and the Chamber Ensemble.The groups perform various concerts throughout the year and fulfill the organization's mission through the CSO Music Academy, music education outreach programs in more than 50 schools, and the state-wide CSO Young Composer Competition.
The Wind Ensemble performs some 35-40 concerts per year, including most recently in Griffin. In June it is scheduled to perform at Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church in Decatur.
And on July 4, the entire CSO will entertain thousands of citizens from throughout the region at its highly popular "Sounds of Liberty Concert" that is held annually in conjunction with a giant fireworks show on the lawn outside the Carrollton Elementary School.
