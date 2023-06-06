The Carrollton City Council held their Council Meeting Monday evening to discuss three community development projects and appointments to the Arts Commission. Councilman Brett Ledbetter was absent from the meeting.
The first item on the agenda was an annexation, rezoning and special use permit request from Foundry V Lane LLC. The property located at 316 Columbia Drive includes 46.57 combined acres. The request to annex and rezone is for 1.46 acres from Carroll County to Residential Multi-Family and the Special Use Permit would increase the remaining 45.11 acres of Residential Multi-Family density to increase from 240 units to 280 units.
The planning commission recommended approval 7-0 with three conditions.
The conditions were, “Repair existing inoperable gates and provide law enforcement access, install Flock cameras at the entrance of the development, and install security cameras in the parking areas.”
The reason for these recommendations were noted in the staff analysis which showed that in the last 12 months, 207 emergency 911 calls were made to that complex and 46 police cases had been worked for the development. Councilmember Jacqulene Bridges made the initial motion to approve, followed by a second from Councilmember and Mayor Pro Tem Bob Uglum. City Council approved of the annexation, rezoning, and special use permit contingent on the three conditions to be followed.
The second request was a .3 acre lot located at 212 Alabama Street. The rezone request was for the space to switch from General Commercial to Central Business District. The reason for the rezoning was for the parcel to be eligible to be combined with an adjacent tract for future redevelopment. The City Council approved of the request unanimously.
The third request was for a special use permit for the .07 acre space where Alley Cat is currently located at 120 Newnan Street. The Special Use Permit is for a microbrewery called Dream City Brewing Company to come into the current structure. The applicant also intends to be family friendly and a place for non-drinkers by offering coffee and tea service as well. The planning commission approved the request 7-0. The City Council also approved the request unanimously.
The arts commission had four appointments that needed to be made. Two of the previous members, Brett Baxley and Andrea Stone have both been reappointed for another three year term. Helend Helwig term ends June 30, 2023 and will be replaced by Joel Johnston who is a local sculptor and architect. Angela Stephens term ends on June 30, 2023 and will be replaced by Aisha Saif who handles community outreach at the Pregnancy Resource Center and is a violinist that has performed at the Center for the Arts. Both Johnston and Saif have been involved with the Center of the Arts. The council approved of the appointments unanimously and the terms will continue until June 30, 2026.
