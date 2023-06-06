The Carrollton City Council held their Council Meeting Monday evening to discuss three community development projects and appointments to the Arts Commission. Councilman Brett Ledbetter was absent from the meeting.

The first item on the agenda was an annexation, rezoning and special use permit request from Foundry V Lane LLC. The property located at 316 Columbia Drive includes 46.57 combined acres. The request to annex and rezone is for 1.46 acres from Carroll County to Residential Multi-Family and the Special Use Permit would increase the remaining 45.11 acres of Residential Multi-Family density to increase from 240 units to 280 units.