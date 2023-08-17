The City of Carrollton voted Thursday morning 2-1 in favor of a full roll back to the millage rate of 4.082. Councilmember Jacqulene Bridges of Ward 1 was the lone vote against the roll back and Councilmember Brett Ledbetter of Ward 2 was absent from Thursday’s meeting.

The public hearing had three speakers urging the council to vote in favor of a roll back along with one person asking a question of the council body. Once the public hearing concluded, a small break was taken to relocate to the conference room for the City Council Work Session.