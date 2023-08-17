The City of Carrollton voted Thursday morning 2-1 in favor of a full roll back to the millage rate of 4.082. Councilmember Jacqulene Bridges of Ward 1 was the lone vote against the roll back and Councilmember Brett Ledbetter of Ward 2 was absent from Thursday’s meeting.
The public hearing had three speakers urging the council to vote in favor of a roll back along with one person asking a question of the council body. Once the public hearing concluded, a small break was taken to relocate to the conference room for the City Council Work Session.
The meeting opened with the millage rate vote as the first item on the agenda. Mayor Betty Cason opened the floor to discussion from the council members that were in attendance.
“I just will say thank you to everybody for coming today, some faces I don’t know, and voicing your concerns and comments,” began Councilmember Jim Watters of Ward 3. “That’s how this system is supposed to work, and you’re all being heard loud and clear.”
Councilmember Bob Uglum of Ward 4 spoke next addressing the citizens in attendance saying, “We have discussed this at great length since June so that we don’t go into a big discussion here. Don’t think that it hasn’t been a hot topic.”
“Things that have stood out to me this morning listening to Robin, Joe, Jennifer, and Barry were this $18,000 exemption that the state is giving homestead homeowners I think is a great thing. It’s one time and does not apply to rentals, does not apply to businesses. I don’t know how many people that leaves out, but it leaves out a lot.” Uglum continued, “My hope is we can be revenue neutral as much as we can with this millage adjustment. When we voted on the budget in July, if we had known we needed additional funding to operate the city and if we had not known the increase in the digest, we probably would’ve recommended a millage rate increase, but we didn’t. For that reason, I think we need to do a full roll back.”
Bridges spoke next adding, “I just feel like that so you all know, we take everything into consideration. We understand y’all’s needs but we also understand the city’s needs. We will take that into consideration and we are listening.”
“Even though this was our budget and this is what we budgeted for, that’s exactly what it is,” Carrollton Mayor Betty Cason said. “It is an estimate of what we think things are going to be. I want to tell you there is a legislative committee right now working on, just because your neighbor’s house sells for a million dollars doesn’t mean yours is worth a million dollars. They’re looking at ways to make it more comparable, more affordable and fair.
Once Cason concluded her statement she called for a motion. Uglum made a motion to set the millage rate to 4.082 which is a full roll back. Watters seconded the motion. Uglum and Watters voted in favor of the roll back and Bridges voted against the motion made by Uglum.
