For anyone not yet in the Christmas spirit numerous activities in two Carroll County communities this weekend will provide plenty of opportunities to get people in the Yuletide mood when the cities of Villa Rica and Carrollton kick off a varied array of events.
The holiday spirit will be in downtown Villa Rica on Saturday when the city celebrates its annual "Christmas on Main Street." The event will feature multiple activities for adults and children of all ages, including the Egg Nog Jog, the Reindeer Run 5K Run, a parade, and a chance for residents to meet Santa Claus.
"Christmas in Carrollton" will be highlighted by the Christmas Parade at 5:30 p.m. The parade route begins on Bradley Street near the train depot and will traverse up Bradley, through Adamson Square and end at Neva Lomason Library.
Details on Saturday holiday events are noted as follows:
Egg Nog Jog- 12 noon, The Mill
Reindeer 5K- 12:30 p.m., The Mill, registration starts 10:30 a.m. at The Mill.
Mistletoe Market- 2-7 p.m.
Homemade arts and crafts will be sold at The Mill. Santa Claus will be available from 6 to 7 p.m. for visits and photos. A professional photographer will not be available, so parents should bring their own personal cameras. At the same time, there will be entertainment on The Mill stage.
The annual Christmas Parade will begin at 5 p.m. in downtown Villa Rica.
Christmas Tree Lighting- 7 p.m., The Mill
The holiday events on Saturday in Villa Rica end with the lighting of the Villa Rica City Christmas Tree at 7 p.m.
Pine Mountain Gold Museum Winter Wonderland
Open Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday Nights, 5 - 9 p.m. thru December 23 and December 28-30. Event includes train ride, 6 miles of Christmas lights, campfire, music, and Santa Meet-and-Greet. Tickets for all ages for this activity are $13. Located at 1891 Stockmar Road, Villa Rica.
Christmas Parade- 5:30 p.m.
The parade route begins on Bradley Street, traverses through Adamson Square and ends at Neva Lomason Library.
Christmas Gift Market- 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday in the downtown area that is decorated with a varied array holiday lights.
As an added treat for kids, Santa Claus will be on hand for visits and pictures.
And during the remainder of the month, numerous Carroll County churches will be presenting their annual Christmas musicals and Christmas Eve Communion Services.
