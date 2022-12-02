Christmas Parades in Carroll

The Christmas season kicks off in the west Georgia area this weekend with parades scheduled Saturday in Carrollton (5:30 p.m). and Villa Rica (5 p.m.). A listing of other holiday events this weekend is included in the accompanying story. Pictured above is a scene from last year's parade in downtown Carrollton.

 Photo by Dan Minish

For anyone not yet in the Christmas spirit numerous activities in two Carroll County communities this weekend will provide plenty of opportunities to get people in the Yuletide mood when the cities of Villa Rica and Carrollton kick off a varied array of events.

The holiday spirit will be in downtown Villa Rica on Saturday when the city celebrates its annual "Christmas on Main Street." The event will feature multiple activities for adults and children of all ages, including the Egg Nog Jog, the Reindeer Run 5K Run, a parade, and a chance for residents to meet Santa Claus.

