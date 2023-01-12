Carrollton High School will be hosting preliminary rounds of the Georgia High School Association’s state team wrestling duals.
The girls’ wrestling preliminary round is scheduled to begin today at 3 p.m., while the boys’ tournament will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday.
The girls’ tournament is composed of competitors from high schools of multiple classifications, while the boys’ contest will be composed solely of 7A schools.
According to the GHSA girls’ bracket, Carrollton’s Lady Trojans have a first-round bye, and they will then be matched up with the winner of Lumpkin County and Long County.
Should the Trojans win that contest, they would have a ticket to the state elite-eight competition held at Buford High School on Friday, January 20.
As for the boys, Carrollton will have a matchup with four-seed Osborne to begin the day. If they advance, they would then face the winner of Grayson and Mill Creek for a chance to make it to the elite eight state competition.
If they come away with a win against Grayson or Mill Creek, the boys’ team will also be headed to Buford for state competition. The boys’ competition will be held the day after the girls’ meet, on Saturday, January 21.
Both Carrollton’s girls and boys teams enter their respective tournaments as one seeds after winning region titles last weekend.
More information, including a schedule for the upcoming State Duals, is available on the GHSA website under the wrestling section.
