Jacob Levy Wrestling

Carrollton High School will be hosting GHSA state preliminary duals, starting with girls on Friday and boys on Saturday. Pictured is Carrollton wrestler Jacob Levy, who was one of several Trojans who went undefeated at region duals last weekend.

 Photo by Brian Carmicheal

Carrollton High School will be hosting preliminary rounds of the Georgia High School Association’s state team wrestling duals.

The girls’ wrestling preliminary round is scheduled to begin today at 3 p.m., while the boys’ tournament will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

