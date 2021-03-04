Carrollton officials will ask the county’s state legislative delegation to help authorize a referendum asking voters to grant the city redevelopment powers. Using these powers, the city could create Tax Allocation Districts (TADs) to redevelop blighted areas of town and encourage developers to build in those areas.
Tax allocation districts are a popular method for city and county officials to revitalize blighted areas, such as declining commercial corridors. One prime example of such a development is the Atlantic Station district in downtown Atlanta, which is a reclaimed brownfield.
Villa Rica is the only city in Carroll County that has the powers granted by the law and has already created a TAD.
On Monday, the Carrollton City Council unanimously approved a resolution starting the process of creating these districts.
Assistant City Manager Patrick Eidson told council members during their meeting Monday the process of creating a TAD includes five steps.
The first step requires state legislators from west Georgia to introduce a bill which, if passed by the General Assembly, grants the city all redevelopment powers under the state’s Redevelopment Powers Law. The Redevelopment Powers Law was adopted in 1985 and gives local governments the authority to sell bonds that would finance infrastructure projects and other redevelopment costs.
The city council would then define the tax district, establish the tax base within this area and then dedicate future revenue from its residents to pay the costs of whatever infrastructure is needed to create new development. Residents living outside the district would not see their taxes increase.
This would also require a referendum election to be held Nov. 2 and subsequent approval from city voters, the city’s resolution said. If this does not pass, City Manager Tim Grizzard said it cannot be presented to the city council again until 2023.
If the referendum does get approved, Eidson said the city council would need to define where the TAD will be within the city and create a redevelopment plan for the district.
City officials have discussed designating their recent purchase of property on the corner of Alabama Street and Highway 27 as one of these TADs. This is the former site of 4am Coffee Roasters, Church’s Chicken and the Handee Mart convenience store.
The mayor and council would then create a redevelopment plan with the help of a consultant and appoint a redevelopment agency. State law says the city council can be this agency or another redevelopment group in Carrollton can be designated by the panel, Eidson said.
Grizzard added if city voters approve the referendum in November, the city council would then vote on whether to move forward with creating a tax district in December. It would take effect in January.
“This does not commit you to do a TAD, but it starts the process to allow you to do it,” Grizzard told council members. “This might allow you to designate an area that you want to encourage development. If a developer comes in and invests $3 million, his taxes would not increase because he increased the value of the property.”
Eidson also told council members there is a host of redevelopment tools they can use if voters allow it, such as financing bonds or freezing property values within the district.
Ward 2 Councilman Brett Ledbetter, who has a background in residential homebuilding, said being able to create these districts would “give (the city council) local control” over establishing these redevelopment tools without going to the state in the future.
