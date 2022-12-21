Carrollton High's basketball teams split a pair of games Tuesday night before taking a break for the Christmas holidays.
While Coach Shon Thomaston's Lady Trojans lost a tough one to visiting Stockbridge on Criswell Court in the Christmas Classic, dropping a 41-37 non-region matchup to the Lady Tigers, the boys of Don Bray had an easy time against Lithia Springs and extended their win streak to five with a 68-32 romp.
The Carrollton girls completed the pre-holiday portion of their schedule with a 5-4 record, while the boys improved their season slate to 9-1.
The Trojans resume action on Dec. 28 at 6 p.m. against South Gwinnett during a two-day tournament in Buford, and the Lady Trojans will take on Cedar Shoals at the Lady Jags Classic in Athens.
STOCKBRIDGE 41, LADY TROJANS 37
After taking a 11-8 first quarter lead, Carrollton went into locker room knotted 20-20 against the Lady Tigers. Eghosa Obasuyi's three-pointer with 45 seconds left in the half tied the game.
Stockbridge took a 27-24 late in the third quarter, but Carrollton came back to tie the game at 31 with just over three minutes left. A driving layup by Obasuyi pulled the Lady Trojans within one, 36-35, with 56 seconds showing.
But that was as close as the Lady Trojans would come as the Lady Tigers hit five of six free throws in the closing moments to record the 41-37 decision.
Madison Swint led CHS with 11 points and was followed by Faith Green and Kehinde Obasuyi with 9 each, Mitchell-Walthall with 6, and Casie Spencer with 3.
TROJANS 68, LITHIA SPRINGS 32
The Trojans jumped on the Lions from Lithia from the opening tip, coasted to an easy 36-point and closed out the opening stretch of the 2022-23 season at the Christmas Classic here Wednesday night with a 68-32 win.
Senior Cameron Merritt popped a three-pointer off the opening possession and junior Eli Pippins notched a three of his own to give the Trojans a 14-9 lead at the end of the first period.
The second quarter was dominated by the Trojans as coach Don Bray's squad went on a 14-0 blitz of the Lions and took a commanding 28-9 lead at the break. A barrage three-pointers by Pippins (2) and O'Brien Watkins (1) and a steal by Pippins who fed to a Caleb Odom for a dunk propelled Carrollton to a 28-9 lead with 2:27 left in the first half.
For good measure, Odom blocked a Lions shot at the horn to preserve the Trojans' 28-14 halftime margin.
The third period was more of the same as Carrollton outscored their visitors from Douglas County 27-8, almost matching the number of points scored in the entire first half with the third quarter onslaught as the Trojans roared to a 55-22 lead going into final period.
Again, the scoring was evenly distributed as Keshaun Pace tallied 8 points and Keshaun Pace and O'Brien Watkins each added six.
With a 61-25 cushion after Eli Pippins drilled a three and 4:19 left in the game, Coach Bray cleared his bench to close out the 68-32 rout.
