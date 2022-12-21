CARROLLTON DUNK

The Trojans extended their winning streak to five straight with Tuesday's win over the Lithia Springs Lions in the Christmas Classic. 

 BY BRIAN CARMICHEAL

Carrollton High's basketball teams split a pair of games Tuesday night before taking a break for the Christmas holidays.

While Coach Shon Thomaston's Lady Trojans lost a tough one to visiting Stockbridge on Criswell Court in the Christmas Classic, dropping a 41-37 non-region matchup to the Lady Tigers, the boys of Don Bray had an easy time against Lithia Springs and extended their win streak to five with a 68-32 romp.

